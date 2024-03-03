People Are Buying Target’s “Gorgeous” $1 Cups in All 3 Colors
Buying something new for your home can go a long way toward improving your mood, especially if you’re like me and obsessed with ushering in the warmer weather and an early start to spring. So when Target’s latest $1 kitchen cups hit stores, I knew they were an immediate must-have for all my entertaining and hosting needs.
TikTok account Target Junkie first posted about the cups available in the store’s Bullseye Playground on Feb. 15. The cups come in three different colors (clear, with bunnies; a peach color; and a teal goblet-style cup) and are impossible to pass up.
The colors are a perfect match for all things spring and Easter, and yet another example of Target absolutely killing it with on-trend finds for this time of year. The brand has released so many cute glass- and serveware for the changing season, like a $5 matte blue bunny mug, gorgeous $4 pink glass goblets, adorable $3 flower bowls in three colors, and a $2.50 mug set with stunning bubble detailing.
These new spring-friendly plastic cups look so similar to goblets Threshold debuted at Target in early January, though this latest iteration is plastic-only and available in different shapes and sizes. The initial launch caused such a stir that the goblets were flying off shelves in every colorway, and this promises to be no different.
If you can’t find the $1 plastic cups in Target’s Bullseye Playground, Threshold is selling gorgeous pink alternatives, and you can hunt them all down at once while you’re at the store.
The Threshold pink glass goblets are slightly bigger, holding 7.5 oz., and heavier, since they’re made from glass. They’re also safe for hot and cold beverages alike and dishwasher-safe, too. (The 8 oz. tumblers boast all the same features.) A reviewer on Target.com said that the “pretty in pink” goblets are “So pretty and well made. They feel heavy and high quality in hand and washed great in the dishwasher. A perfect addition to the breakfast table.”