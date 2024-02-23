Shoppers Say This $5 Target Mug Is “So Stinking Cute!”
Easter is coming early this year on March 31, which means there’s only a month left to decorate for the holiday! Target has loads of Easter decor available — from egg wreaths, Easter garlands, and serving platters to throw blankets, pillows, and gorgeous mugs — but one item that’s turning heads in the decor department is a sweet powder blue mug with an adorable little rabbit embossed on the front. The mug, made by Threshold, is so subtle and cute you’ll want to use it all-year round.
The mug was spotted by Alex from The Target Farmhouse Instagram account, along with a few other mugs from the collection. “New $5 Easter/Spring Mugs [at Target],” Alex captioned her post. “So stinking cute!”
“I saw these today!! So cute,” one person commented on the post, to which Alex responded, “Right? I love the blue bunny and chick.”
The $5 bunny mug is from Target’s Threshold brand and is available to shop both in-store and online. It’s made with durable stoneware that can be tossed in the microwave and dishwasher, and is stain-resistant, so you’ll always have that perfect powder blue inside and out.
Doesn’t the color remind you of Peter Rabbit’s little jacket? This mug looks like something straight out of the Beatrix Potter picture book.
“Adorable Easter bunny mug!” one five-star reviewer wrote on Target’s website. “Randomly found two of these online and it’s already out of stock and not in stores. I hope this will come out in more colors!”
See if this mug is in stock at your nearest Target, or grab one from Target’s website to make sure you’re ready to enjoy your Easter morning tea or coffee in style when the holiday rolls around next month.