Target’s Adorable $10 “Bunny Bowls” Will Look Cute All Year-Round

Noella Williams
Assistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published yesterday
Credit: Carina Romano

Unbelievably, Easter is almost a month away, so it’s a great time to add a few pastel-colored eggs and rabbit-shaped baskets to your home. Target recently unveiled its adorable Easter collection, which includes two bowls that you’ll definitely want to add to your shopping cart.

Crafted with stoneware, the bunny pedestal bowl and bunny ears bowl are two of Target’s new Easter items that offer a fun (and cute!) way to store your candy. Both are $10, and the bowls are fairly multi-functional since they’re durable enough to hold other edible items, like an appetizing dip or sauce.

Stoneware Bunny Ears Candy Bowl
$10
Target
According to Target’s website, the bowls are BPA-free, but they require different maintenance. Due to the bunny’s perfect-looking pedestal, be sure to hand wash that bowl, but the bunny-eared bowl can be tossed into the dishwasher, plus it’s microwave-safe. But you’ll want to protect those delicate ears!

Even though these bowls are originally meant for candy, just think about the possibilities. Technically, you can convert any plate or bowl into a trinket tray, but Target’s bunny-eared bowl is perfect for this. If you’re filling it with jewelry, you can conveniently place rings on top of the ears. 

Although there are no reviews yet for the bunny-eared bowl, a reviewer on Target’s website shared that the pedestal bowl has a cute but simple look. “The cutest bunny candy dish/bowl, love the look of it and how simple it is,” they wrote. In the photo that accompanies their review, candied chocolate eggs fit so well inside the bowl.

Stoneware Bunny Pedestal Candy Bowl
$10
Target
Head to your closest Target ASAP, because seasonal products never last long on shelves.

News
