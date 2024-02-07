Target’s 5-Wick Candle Smells “Luxurious” — For Just $30
During the cold, wintry months, there’s no better time to click “buy” on a candle online and then light it up during a cozy night at home. If you’re looking for a new addition to your candle collection, I recommend checking out Target’s huge new five-wick candle jars for all your cozy ambiance needs.
These new additions hail from beloved Magnolia tastemakers Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand Target collection. Each of the 28-ounce candles features five wicks, and with an estimated 40 hours of burn time apiece you can enjoy plenty of time soaking up the brand’s acclaimed fragrances. The candle’s sleek glass design makes it a worthwhile addition to your home decor in its own right. Plus, it comes with a knob lid, so you can easily extinguish the candle when you’re finished with it for the day.
Hearth & Hand’s five-wick knob-lid jar candles are available in the following five scents:
- Bergamot, which features bergamot, lemon, pear, fern, jasmine, cedarwood, and musk notes.
- Canvas, which features sugared lemon, blue sage leaf, white lavender, cotton blossoms, wheat flower, vanilla orchid, reclaimed wood, maple wood, and cedar notes.
- Ivy, which features ivy, basil, black pepper, hyacinth, sage, vetiver, and cedarwood notes.
- Pampas, which features black currant, violet, barley, wheatgrass, powder, amber, vanilla, and woodsy notes.
- Salt, which features sea salt, citrus, woodsy, marine, moss, and sandalwood notes.
The addition of a massive five-wick “Salt” candle is particularly exciting, given that it’s part of Hearth & Hand’s hit Salt Fragrance Collection, which promises to “bring the scent of a refreshing ocean breeze into your abode while adding a decorative piece to your room.”
Given the collection’s strong reputation, it’s unsurprising that the “Salt” knob-lid jar candle already has eight reviews, 88% of which are five-star ratings.
“Smells so good!” one shopper wrote. “Not intoxicating like cologne but very luxurious smell. I have the room spray as well.”
So if you’re looking for a long-burning candle, a stop by the Hearth & Hand aisles of your local Target might be right up your alley.