Target’s 5-Wick Candle Smells “Luxurious” — For Just $30

These new additions hail from beloved Magnolia tastemakers Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand Target collection. Each of the 28-ounce candles features five wicks, and with an estimated 40 hours of burn time apiece you can enjoy plenty of time soaking up the brand’s acclaimed fragrances. The candle’s sleek glass design makes it a worthwhile addition to your home decor in its own right. Plus, it comes with a knob lid, so you can easily extinguish the candle when you’re finished with it for the day.