The Cute $10 Joanna Gaines-Approved Item You Didn’t Know You Needed at Target
Joanna Gaines has done it again! If you’re a frequent shopper of Gaines’ Hearth & Home with Magnolia collections, then you know she rarely ever misses the mark when it comes to combining style and functionality. And that’s exactly what she’s achieved with one of her recent spring pieces at Target.
The stylish $10 Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Conical Striped Fabric Flower Market Tote bag is a must-have for flower-lovers. When I first saw it, I immediately thought of all the ways it could be used. Whether it’s for displaying fresh flowers on your front door, carrying flowers home from the grocery store, or simply adding a charming touch to your patio, this tote is really versatile. And for the price, you’ll definitely get the bang for your buck.
The tote comes in gray and cream colors, and features a sturdy handle strap that’s perfect for slinging the bag over your shoulder when you’re carrying heavy grocery hauls. It also has a tie at the bottom, which allows you to securely hold your flowers.
Reviewers on Target’s website are as in love with it as I am. “Super cute and functional flower tote! Has a tie in the front to keep the flowers cinched in. I plan to carry this at the market in the spring when I get fresh cut flowers. It’s very durable and seems like it will last for many years. The inside material seems to be waterproof and easily wipeable,” one reviewer wrote on Target’s website.
Another person wrote, “Simple concept, wax lined. But great design! I put paper in the tip so my stems don’t have to be so long. Bought one for the front door and one for inside. So pretty.”
I predict that this tote will become a must-have this spring for flower-lovers like myself. It reduces waste — especially if you’re a frequent flower buyer who wants to skip using paper and plastic bags. This item is only available online, so be sure to grab one before it sells out, as I’m sure it will go quickly — just like Gaines’ other pieces.