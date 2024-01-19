Target’s Shiny Glass Teapots Are Only $5 (And You’ll Want Every Color!)
Sometimes, a warm cup of tea in the morning or evening is all you need, especially if you have a cute mug to use. Whether it’s a colorful teapot or an insulated cup, people who regularly drink tea understand that a good accessory goes a long way. And Target’s recent addition to its dollar section is a perfect way to begin building a cute (and affordable!) collection to accompany your tea.
Spotted by Instagram account @targetholler, two new colorful glass teapots have arrived at the store, and they’re only $5. According to the comments section, the iridescence of each teapot is like an item out of Alice in Wonderland. “This whole line gives Alice vibes,” one person commented.
Hidden in the retailer’s dollar spot, shoppers have spotted a variety of tea products, like metal steepers, teaspoons, and two-tiered cake stands. And with spring around the corner, there’s no better time to begin stocking dishes for a tea party.
A TikTok by @targetjunkie shows off the entire collection, which includes the popular honey pot. In the comment section, one shopper shared that they’re going to use the items “for [a] Bridgerton themed party,” while others shared it’s a perfect set of props for a photoshoot or a children’s party. “I got the tiered cake tray thing for my daughter’s pretend tea party treats and she loves it,” someone commented.
If you purchase the glass teapot, be mindful that it’s not suitable for the stove or microwave. The instructions also recommend you hand wash the product, so it’s probably best when using this teapot that you only add preheated beverages. However, if you do want a kettle that’s microwave and oven-safe, Amazon is selling a clear glass teapot for $30, and it has an adorable heart-shaped handle.
This collection at Target isn’t going to last long, so don’t waste any time heading to your nearest store!