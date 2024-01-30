Target’s “Adorable” $10 Heart-Shaped Candles Have Shoppers Buying 2 at a Time

The candle is currently out of stock online, so be sure to add it to your wish list to be notified once it’s available online. While you’re strolling around Target, keep an eye out for the store’s viral candle warmer. This could be paired with the heart-shaped candle for a Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day gift. Once you light this candle, there’s no doubt that it will add a spark to your life.



Buy: Threshold 2-Wick 8-Ounce Ceramic Heart Shaped Candle, $10