Target’s “Adorable” $10 Heart-Shaped Candles Have Shoppers Buying 2 at a Time
January is finally almost over, and the arrival of February means that love (and Valentine’s Day) is officially in the air. With Target’s newest candle, hints of rose, vanilla, and honey can be in the air, too.
The retailer’s heart-shaped candles are a part of Threshold’s charming Valentine’s Day collection, and there are four different scents to choose from. For $10, each two-wick candle is available in four different colors, ranging from traditional red to desert rose. Besides the adorable shape, the product’s description says the candle is ideal for “creating an inviting atmosphere for romance and relaxation.”
And the fragrance combinations will make you swoon: rose, musk, and floral; vanilla, honey, and almond; sugar and watermelon; and lemon, verbena, berry, lime, and strawberry. There is literally an option to fit any scent preference and add a warm ambiance to your space.
Reviewers on Target’s website say that the white candle smells “just like a shortbread cookie,” and that is enough of an excuse to buy at least two. Others shared that the casual pink candle “smells like sorbet ice cream but not in an overbearing way when lit.” They also hinted that they’re repurposing the candle; the ceramic container is begging to be upcycled into a trinket tray, which would be too cute.
The candle is currently out of stock online, so be sure to add it to your wish list to be notified once it’s available online. While you’re strolling around Target, keep an eye out for the store’s viral candle warmer. This could be paired with the heart-shaped candle for a Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day gift. Once you light this candle, there’s no doubt that it will add a spark to your life.
Buy: Threshold 2-Wick 8-Ounce Ceramic Heart Shaped Candle, $10