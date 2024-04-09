Newsletters

The “Cute” $5 Target Mugs Shoppers Are Buying 3 of at a Time

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Target store in Buffalo, New York, USA. Target Corporation is an American retailer.
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock

It’s hard to visit Target without looking at the store’s adorable selection of mugs and glassware, and with the latest release of super-cute mugs you’ll have yet another reason to pack your shopping cart with more cups than your kitchen cabinets can fit. 

With Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in mind, Target is selling adorable $5 mugs that will work for anyone on your list — especially if you don’t know what else to get them. 

16oz Mother's Day Stoneware Mama Mug
$5
Target
Buy Now

This Mother’s Day mug at Target is sage green and covered in flowers, and pairs perfectly with a bouquet of fresh flowers (or a set of LEGO succulents!) for a thoughtful gift. In addition to its perfect color scheme, a sweet message comes on the inside of the mug too. “The word mama on the inside is just perfect. I also love that it’s green and matches my Keurig,” a Target customer wrote.

If there’s a dog mom or cat mom in your life, you’ll find a mug for them at Target too — complete with a five-star rating.

16oz Mother's Day Stoneware Dog Mom Mug
$5
Target
Buy Now

And if you’re getting a jump on your Father’s Day shopping, Target is selling a cute sage green cup that would also match the Mother’s Day mug. It comes inscribed with “one amazing dad” on the mug, and if your loved one always has a cup of coffee or tea in their hand, they’ll probably enjoy its heavy-duty stone material.

16oz Father's Day Stoneware One Amazing Dad Mug
$5
Target
Buy Now

All of Threshold’s mugs are only $5, so add one (or three!) to your shopping cart during your next trip to Target. They’ll make a great Mother’s or Father’s Day gift, but they’re also a fun just-because gift too.

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits