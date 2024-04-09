The “Cute” $5 Target Mugs Shoppers Are Buying 3 of at a Time
It’s hard to visit Target without looking at the store’s adorable selection of mugs and glassware, and with the latest release of super-cute mugs you’ll have yet another reason to pack your shopping cart with more cups than your kitchen cabinets can fit.
With Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in mind, Target is selling adorable $5 mugs that will work for anyone on your list — especially if you don’t know what else to get them.
This Mother’s Day mug at Target is sage green and covered in flowers, and pairs perfectly with a bouquet of fresh flowers (or a set of LEGO succulents!) for a thoughtful gift. In addition to its perfect color scheme, a sweet message comes on the inside of the mug too. “The word mama on the inside is just perfect. I also love that it’s green and matches my Keurig,” a Target customer wrote.
And if you’re getting a jump on your Father’s Day shopping, Target is selling a cute sage green cup that would also match the Mother’s Day mug. It comes inscribed with “one amazing dad” on the mug, and if your loved one always has a cup of coffee or tea in their hand, they’ll probably enjoy its heavy-duty stone material.
All of Threshold’s mugs are only $5, so add one (or three!) to your shopping cart during your next trip to Target. They’ll make a great Mother’s or Father’s Day gift, but they’re also a fun just-because gift too.