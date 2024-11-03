Target Is Selling the Most Classic Holiday Find for Just $35 (It Looks Handmade!)

This year, it’s all about having a cozy Christmas. That means piling on the warm and fuzzy textures, leaning into calming colors, and letting nostalgia take the lead when it comes to decorating. There’s a knit tree skirt at Target right now that’s gaining some attention because it not only looks handmade but it’s so pretty you honestly might want to find a way to use it in your space long after the holiday season is over and your tree put away.