Target Is Selling the Most Classic Holiday Find for Just $35 (It Looks Handmade!)
This year, it’s all about having a cozy Christmas. That means piling on the warm and fuzzy textures, leaning into calming colors, and letting nostalgia take the lead when it comes to decorating. There’s a knit tree skirt at Target right now that’s gaining some attention because it not only looks handmade but it’s so pretty you honestly might want to find a way to use it in your space long after the holiday season is over and your tree put away.
“My Target didn’t disappoint me today,” Jessica from Target Junkie wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “I found the new Threshold Studio McGee collection! I’m loving the classic Christmas style! What do you think?”
“That tree skirt!” one person wrote in the comments with a heart-eyes emoji. Another said, “I NEED that tree skirt!” And someone else added, “Stunning! A slay but make it sleigh.”
The scalloped knit tree skirt from Threshold designed with Studio McGee comes in a creamy white and features cute little scallops along the outer edge. It ties in three little bows up the back and is machine-washable, so no need to be delicate when watering your tree or hanging ornaments. And its wide 50-inch diameter means it will be visible even after presents are placed underneath.
Because this skirt is done in a neutral, it goes with so many different aesthetics and is the perfect base for your favorite Christmas tree ornaments, tinsel, lights, and more. It looks like something grandma would have made, and that makes it all the more delightful.
So if you’re on the cozy Christmas bandwagon, this tree skirt from Target is a must. It’s warm, inviting, and will become an instant heirloom in your collection. Grab it for just $35 online or in your local Target to make this Christmas the coziest one yet.
Buy: Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Scalloped Knit Tree Skirt, $35