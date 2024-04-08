Target Is Selling the Most Adorable $12 Coastal Grandmother-Inspired Find
Although the weather might not show it, Target’s new arrivals are a good reminder that summer is on the way — especially when you see the store’s newest seashell-shaped throw pillow. For $12, the cute yellow polyester pillow belongs on your couch or bed as a reminder of all the soon-to-be beach days to come.
In 2023 the coastal grandmother trend took off, offering a laid-back approach to home decor marked by a beachy vibe. And with summer just a few months away, there’s no better time to add seashells and anchors to your home. And the seashell pillow isn’t the only nautical necessity at Target: A TikTok posted by @giannahulsen on Thursday, April 4, of the retailer’s oversized seashell-covered plush blanket shows dozens of shoppers sharing that they’ve “never ordered something so quickly.”
According to the comment section, it’s an “immediate purchase,” especially after you see the low price tag. For less than $30, both of these adorable Target finds will remind you of a nice day at the beach (without any of the sand getting everywhere).
Between the blanket and pillow, cozying up in bed will give you a reason to shellabrate until the weather truly warms up. During your next Target run, stroll through the kitchen aisle on your way to the bedding section and keep an eye out for the store’s adorable glass trinket box — it’s the perfect way to store all of your real seashells.