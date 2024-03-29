Target’s Cute New $5 Strawberry Pillow Is Definitely Going to Sell Out Quickly
Another year, another round of irresistible culinary-inspired decor. Case in point: An adorable $5 strawberry pillow is now available at Target’s Bullseye’s Playground, formerly known as the Target Dollar Spot.
TikTok content creator Target Over Everything (@targetovereverything) showed off the find in a recent video showing new additions to the discount shopping section. The plush strawberry pillow is red with faux pink seeds and a green top. A dinosaur chicken nugget-inspired pillow and a white daisy pillow are also new, but judging from the comments, the strawberry pillow is going to sell out quickly.
“STRAWBERRY PILLOW AGH,” one TikToker commented.
“The strawberry 😍,” another commenter wrote. Bullseye’s Playground items aren’t available on Target’s website, so definitely swing by your local store to see if they have any in stock.
Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time that a strawberry pillow from Target has made the rounds on social media in the past year. Back in June 2023, Room Essentials’ Strawberry Tufted Woven Heart Shaped Throw Pillow blew up on TikTok. Although it’s currently out of stock, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a variation of it return once summer is in full swing.
In the meantime, if your Target is out of strawberry pillows, you can order a similar one from World Market’s website for $29.99. Although you’ll have to pay more for this particular pillow, you can take comfort in knowing that it’s available for shipping right to your door. Plus, this pillow is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and because it’s made from recycled water bottles, you’ll be able to decorate your home with sustainability in mind.