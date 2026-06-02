Target’s “Gorgeous” New Studio McGee Decor Is Selling Out Fast: “It’s All So Good”
Are you one of those fun folks who are already looking forward to crisp mornings and fall foliage … in June? Then you’ll need to run to your nearest Target: Studio McGee’s newest Threshold collection just dropped, and it’s already selling out fast (just like its summer pieces!). The pieces look so high-end that you’ll be sent into reverse sticker shock after seeing the prices.
It’s a little bit Ralph Lauren, a little bit English countryside, a sprinkle of mid-century modern, and a whole lot of gorgeous, sophisticated beauty.
“Studio McGee Fall is officially here, and there are SO many good pieces,” the creator behind Millennial Home Favorites wrote in a recent Instagram caption.
“So good!” one person commented on the post. Another added: “Running to Target right now.”
You’ll see a few of the collection’s standouts in the video, including a rustic metal table, woven trinket box, ceramic vases, and twisted candles — most of which have already sold out online and are only available in stores. But we found a few pieces that are still in stock (but definitely won’t be for long).
Threshold x Studio McGee’s Viral New Collection Starts at Just $15
Braided metal detailing is going to be huge for fall, if the team at Studio McGee has anything to say about it — this twisted metal lamp is one of the chicest things from the collection. It features a natural-color shade and stands 18 inches tall, which makes it ideal for countertops or side tables.
That metal feature can read nautical or equestrian depending on what you choose to pair with it, and it has an overall timeless look.
This printed ottoman from Studio McGee looks like something out of an English country estate. It has a basic build (with a hidden storage compartment underneath the padded lid), but the floral pattern roots this piece in traditional decor.
“Storage AND swivel!!! The perfect item,” one reviewer said. “And the lid sits securely on when spinning.”
Another find circulating on viral social media threads is the burlwood-style lamp from Studio McGee. Burlwood always looks so expensive, and when presented in this mid-century shape, the lamp masquerades as a great vintage piece.
But it’s brand-new and just $80! The brass finial and matching base add a pop of interest, and the basic cream-colored shade keeps this lamp simple yet luxurious.
And these metal-and-marble frames are absolutely going to go viral. They almost look like mini portholes — but rather than basic bolts, the frames are dotted with pieces of brown marble to give them a heightened look.
“I was looking for a unique picture frame to put on my desk with my daughter’s senior picture, and this picture frame checked all the boxes,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s unique in shape and design, but still fits my photo perfectly. I love the uniqueness of this picture frame. It gives me cruise ship portals vibes.”
This raw ceramic canister might be the perfect countertop display you’ve been hunting for. It’s just $15, but looks like something straight out of a museum thanks to its natural finish and classic shape. And the included lid makes this canister the perfect hiding spot or storage solution.
Shop the entire new collection to see what else is still in stock from the new fall lineup. These pieces are just so beautiful that no one will believe they’re from Target.
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