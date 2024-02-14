The “Very Cute” $10 Target Decor Find Shoppers Are Clearing Off Shelves
When I get the urge to redecorate — especially during the doldrums of winter, when the only thing I can control about the weather is how cozy I feel inside — I remind myself that the liminal shopping space between “transformation” and “just a little treat” means I can spend under $100 to freshen up my home. Thankfully, I take my own advice, because when I laid eyes on these gorgeous modern Target vases for under $50, I knew I’d need two.
For some, early February might still feel too early to shop for colorful spring finds, but I disagree. These modern, bubbled-shaped vases work for the transition time between winter and spring and feel made for the warmer weather, too.
You could use them on their own as vases for fresh flowers, or for taper or votive candles sized to fit. (I’ll do anything I can to avoid the Big Light.) But I especially love them in a set to show off the different shapes and colors.
I’m not the only person who feels this way. One Target shopper commented that the vases were so cute they “almost bought a set of three.”
Another commented that they want one in each color, and dubbed the green shade as the “perfect green hue.” It’d look great paired next to this purple modern glass taper holder, too.
The vases are delicate (something several reviewers pointed out), so while you can absolutely shop for them online, I might suggest keeping an eye out for the vases in stores. This way you can buckle yours in on the drive home and not have to worry about dealing with any potential shipping damages.
If I sold you on the green vase, let me sell you on this deep blue vase, too. It looks triple the price and makes a stunning accent piece no matter where you put it (or what you put into it, if anything). One commenter noted that it’s “well made” and “huge,” and that they love the “unique shape.”
I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to go to Target to buy more.