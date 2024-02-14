The “Very Cute” $10 Target Decor Find Shoppers Are Clearing Off Shelves

When I get the urge to redecorate — especially during the doldrums of winter, when the only thing I can control about the weather is how cozy I feel inside — I remind myself that the liminal shopping space between “transformation” and “just a little treat” means I can spend under $100 to freshen up my home. Thankfully, I take my own advice, because when I laid eyes on these gorgeous modern Target vases for under $50, I knew I’d need two.