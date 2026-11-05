This $10 Gadget Perfectly Times Your Dinner Prep (It’s Great for Hosting!)

Despite its many functions, this timer is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand; it measures 7.5 inches wide, 1 inch deep, and 5.5 inches tall. The LCD screen is 2 inches by 1.75 inches and can display “countdowns or count-ups” of “up to 23 hours, 59 minutes, and 59 seconds,” so you’ll be covered whether you’re doing a quick steam, an overnight marinade, or both. The product description also notes that “each event has its own distinct alarm sound,” making them even easier to keep track of, and both batteries and dry erase markers are included.