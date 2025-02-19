The 150-Year-Old Thrift Store Gem I Never Pass Up (I Use It in Every Room!)
As someone who loves vintage things, you can find me at my local thrift store regularly. I enjoy stocking my closet with secondhand finds and finding gifts instead of buying them new. However, the thrill of the hunt is ultimately what keeps me going back time after time. Whether I have 10 minutes or an hour to peruse, flipping through clothing racks and scouring the shelves always brings me joy, especially when I find one thing that’s always on my thrifting wish list: bookends.
The origin of bookends dates back to the late 1800s when folks started owning collections of books to read and display, and, of course, their function still rings true today. While the utilitarian metal dividers you find inside public libraries may spring to mind when you think of bookends, there are so many more decorative choices to have as statement pieces, blend with your existing decor, or use in an expected way around your home — and so many unexpected ways to use them all around your home.
How to Find Secondhand Bookends
Of course, my go-to place to look for bookends is the thrift store, where you can usually buy them for under $10 a pair. In secondhand shops, bookends are typically in the home decor section unless your particular store tends to do styled vignettes. If you find a single bookend in a disheveled decor section, peek around to see if it got separated from its mate.
I’ve also had luck finding bookholders at estate sales. Because you’re shopping someone’s home, bookends are usually in a more logical place, such as holding magazines on a shelf or cookbooks in the kitchen. Although you’ll pay a little more at an estate sale — in the $20-$75 range, depending on the construction — you’ll tend to find quality investment pieces that will hold their value.
Because I’m a vintage reseller, I have also had a fair amount of luck at antique shops, where prices vary greatly. Some dealers price high, while others price items to move quickly. I recently bought a pair of 1930s elephant bookends for $12 at an antique mall. However, I also paid a hefty price at a sole proprietorship store for a pair of mid-century, alabaster bookends to add to my Chairish shop.
5 Ways to Use Bookends Around Your Home
Even if you prefer borrowing thrillers from the library or reading novels digitally, you should be on the lookout for bookends. Because of their heft and styling, there are many ways to use them beyond holding things to read. If you’re willing to get creative, here are five other ways to use bookends throughout your home.
Doorstop
Using a heavy bookend to hold a door open is the perfect way to repurpose a single bookend (if you never find its mate in the thrift store) or break up a pair to use in different areas of your home. This application also works for other doors you want to keep open for a while, such as a kitchen cabinet. Or, if you have a door that won’t stay shut, simply use one bookend to hold it closed.
Napkin Holder
Have trouble keeping your napkins organized? Use two bookends instead. Choose a convenient spot to display your napkins — such as a dining table or kitchen island — and flank them with decorative bookholders. One benefit of choosing bookends over a traditional napkin holder is that you can adjust the width depending on how many napkins you have on hand.
Art Piece
There’s no shame in purchasing bookends simply because they bring you joy. Add some panache to your plant collection, infuse an empty shelf with some visual interest, or bring attention to an unsung sofa table by creating a display with an interesting piece. Whether featuring a single or pair, many bookends deserve to stand on their own without serving a purpose other than as decoration.
Jewelry Tree
Add interest to your vanity or dresser by using a single bookend to display your rings, bracelets, and necklaces. More intricate pieces with curves and decorative elements work best so that you have a place to hang your jewelry. Keep your everyday accessories close by, or show off those favorite pieces that you don’t get to wear as often. You can also keep a water-resistant bookend near your kitchen or bathroom sink to hold your ring and watch while you cook or wash your hands.
Record Display
I inherited my parents’ record collection, and while I’m still hunting for the perfect vintage record player (it’s on my estate sale shopping list!), I enjoy displaying quirky covers from the ’60s and ’70s. Similar to how you’d use them to keep books upright, this bookend hack is an ideal way to keep your favorite vinyl ready to play when the mood strikes.