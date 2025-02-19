The 150-Year-Old Thrift Store Gem I Never Pass Up (I Use It in Every Room!)

The origin of bookends dates back to the late 1800s when folks started owning collections of books to read and display, and, of course, their function still rings true today. While the utilitarian metal dividers you find inside public libraries may spring to mind when you think of bookends, there are so many more decorative choices to have as statement pieces, blend with your existing decor, or use in an expected way around your home — and so many unexpected ways to use them all around your home.