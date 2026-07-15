The 5 Yard Features That Annoy Your Neighbors the Most, According to a Survey

So while you might be sprucing up your home’s exterior with new potted plants, a bird fountain, or a fresh coat of paint for your front door, make sure that you’re not overdoing it and getting an LED-lit six-foot fountain that blasts water 30 feet into the air — at least if you don’t want to irritate your neighbors. But it’s your house. If your HOA doesn’t have anything to say about paint color, and all your life you’ve wanted a lime green house, then have at it. Who am I to stop you? Heck, I’ll probably think it’s fun! At least the 31% of respondents who said they’d avoid any community that limits self-expression altogether would probably like it, too.