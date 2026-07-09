The 3 Paint Colors Homeowners Are Getting Rid Of in 2026

I’m not surprised to hear this — report after report has suggested that fresher takes on those neutrals have been in for quite some time. For example, a 2026 Zillow study found that buyers will pay more for a home with peppercorn gray or brown kitchens. That same study also found that bedrooms painted with chocolate brown or pale blue walls also fetch more. It’s safe to say that the old, stark neutrals are out — and a new set of neutrals are in.