The 3 Paint Colors Homeowners Are Getting Rid Of in 2026
I might be a renter, but that doesn’t mean I’m not interested in paint color trends. I eagerly await Pantone’s color of the year, and I’m always interested in what paint colors are “in” or “out” at the moment. I guess I just want to know what’s “in” if I ever have a more permanent space than the one I currently live in.
As such, I’m always reading real estate surveys for fun. A recent report from Thumbtack, the online platform where you can hire home service professionals, revealed how thousands of homeowners are approaching curb appeal in 2026. For starters, it found that one in three respondents were refreshing key “first impression” elements, like painting their front door this summer. Another major finding? It discovered that homeowners are actively getting rid of three paint colors in favor of bolder, warmer tones.
The 3 Paint Colors Homeowners Are Getting Rid Of Right Now
Juliano Da Cruz, a member of the Thumbtack Pro Advisory Board and an operations manager at Paint LAB Painting, shared in the Thumbtack 2026 Curb Appeal Report that there are three paint colors that homeowners are totally done with. “Homeowners are moving away from cold grays, off-whites, and stark black-and-white combinations,” he says.
I’m not surprised to hear this — report after report has suggested that fresher takes on those neutrals have been in for quite some time. For example, a 2026 Zillow study found that buyers will pay more for a home with peppercorn gray or brown kitchens. That same study also found that bedrooms painted with chocolate brown or pale blue walls also fetch more. It’s safe to say that the old, stark neutrals are out — and a new set of neutrals are in.
So What Paint Colors Are Homeowners Loving in 2026?
Da Cruz says that homeowners are replacing those cold grays, off-whites, and black and white combos with “bold greens and browns for accent areas” and “warm tones and creamy whites” for much of their homes these days. It totally makes sense.
But it’s your house — do what you want with it! Just because a buyer might not want your neon pink bedroom doesn’t mean you can’t love it.