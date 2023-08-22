Some Cities Might Build Tiny Houses in Parking Lots — Here’s Why

Building in a parking lot also helped DignityMoves build interim housing quickly.



“Land is expensive,” DignityMoves founder and CEO Elizabeth Funk told Fast Company. “So we set up a model to borrow land and only take it temporarily.” The nonprofit’s housing can also be taken apart and rebuilt elsewhere, should a lot become inaccessible later.



So far, Funk said at least 30 people who have taken up residence in one of the San Francisco lot’s homes have gone on to find permanent housing. DignityMoves isn’t exclusive to the Bay Area, either — 17 similar communities are currently in development across the United States.