People Are Sharing the Hacks That “Changed Their Cleaning Game,” and the Tips Are Amazing

Don’t have the time or energy to walk around with a vacuum cleaner? Sit back and let a robot vacuum get the job done for you. So many users sang the praises of this handy cleaning tool, like cocokatta, who says, “I keep so much more of the house clear for it.” It actually was how this whole thread got started by Icy_Hedgehogs in the first place, who says they use it to combat debris that gets stuck on socks — and they liked it so much, they even bought taller legs for the couch so the vacuum could easily get under there, too.



Plus, because it’s on the louder side, they started reading for about 40 minutes every night “while it was whizzing around.” User BronAmie recommends investing in a more expensive model like the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, about which they succinctly say, “It was expensive for me but worth the money.”