Trader Joe’s Is Selling a $10 Gem That’ll Look Gorgeous in Your Yard

“Love seeing all the colorful plants in stores now, especially the vibrant Calla lilies,” the creator behind the Trader Joe’s Plants Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “So excited for spring time weather! If you live in zones 8-10, you can plant outdoors and they’ll come back every spring!”



The caption also included an important note that lilies are plants toxic to pets, so make sure they’re kept away from cats and dogs. In fact, they are also poisonous to humans, too, so make sure you wash your hands after handling the stalks or blooms.