This “Cozy” $10 Trader Joe’s Find Screams Fall and It’s FINALLY Back in Stock
Autumn has officially arrived, and one of my favorite ways to get ready for the spookiest season of all is by lighting seasonal candles to set the mood. If you’re ready to swap out your summer selection in favor of warmer fall scents, I’d say get to Trader Joe’s as fast as you can. The retailer is selling a three-pack of autumnal candles for just $9.99 — and you don’t want to miss out!
Instagram creator Alejandra Martinez (@traderjoesnew) shared the find in a recent post on Instagram on September 17, writing, “Fall scented candles are back!! Autumn leaves, maple sugar, and my favorite, spiced chai!! I love these little candles.”
“Soooo cozy 🙌🍁🍂🎉,” one commenter wrote on Alejandra’s post.
“And they make great gifts! 😍” another Instagram user pointed out.
As Alejandra mentioned in her post, the Trader Joe’s scented candle trio includes autumn leaf, maple sugar, and spiced chai scents. As the official product page notes, each three-ounce candle features a natural soy wax blend and lead-free cotton wicks, so you can enjoy plenty of autumnal goodness without worrying about bringing any unnecessary chemicals into your space. From spooky movie nights to fall dinner parties, the possibilities for what to use them for are truly endless. Not only do they set the fall mood, but they also double as great fall decor! But of course, like all good fall things, this find is only on shelves for a limited time, so you don’t want to wait.
One commenter made a pitch for a full-size spiced chai candle, calling it “the best,” and another commenter added that they “need” all these candles. I agree!
If your local Trader Joe’s is out, Target is selling a $10 two-pack vanilla pumpkin and warm cider & cinnamon candle set with an estimated 25 hours of burn time in each six-ounce candle. Although you won’t get as many candles, Target’s candles are twice the size of the Trader Joe’s ones, and the price you’ll pay per ounce is basically the same.
If you’re ready to go all the way with fall scents and smells, keep an eye out for other seasonal Trader Joe’s fan-favorites when you’re at the store. The limited-edition vanilla pumpkin candle is only available during the months of September and October, and the Honeycrisp apple candle won’t last long on shelves either.
Buy: Target Candle Set, $10