A $4 Fan-Favorite Trader Joe’s Item Is Back, and It’s Perfect for Fall (Use it In Every Room!)

- Trader Joe’s Is Selling a Limited-Edition Fall Favorite for Just $4 (Use It in Every Room!)
If you’re looking to expand your candle collection outside of all of your traditional vanilla and lavender scents, and you’re looking to do that without breaking your budget, then I’ve got news you’ll love. For a limited time only, Trader Joe’s is selling its fan-favorite Peach Black Tea candle for $3.99. Naturally, shoppers are racing to the store to grab theirs before it sells out.
Instagram content creator @traderjoesobsessed shouted out the item’s return in a recent post on Aug. 10. “Welcome back, peach black tea candle at Trader Joe’s,” they wrote. “This is one of my favorites and is very subtle and not too overpowering.”
If the comments on @traderjoesobsessed’s post are any indication, don’t expect this candle to stay on the shelves for long, especially now that fall shopping is in full swing.
“The best!” one Instagram user commented.
“Sounds perfect 😍😍😍,” another commenter wrote.
According to the candle’s packaging, it’s made from a natural soy wax blend and topped off with a lead-free cotton wick. Plus, you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck. According to its product page, Trader Joe’s peach tea candle has a 20-hour burn time.
“With a TJ’s Peach Black Tea scented candle and the flick of a match, the air will fill with the fragrance of fresh peaches and oh-so-slightly astringent black tea,” the official product description reads. “Close your eyes, and you’ll swear you’re sitting on the steps of a Southern front porch at sunset, sipping your peach iced tea in the warm summer breeze.”
Still, like every limited-edition Trader Joe’s item (looking at you, mango tangerine candle, caramel pistachio candle, and peony blossom candle), don’t wait too long to grab one of these candles before it sells out. You’ll regret not grabbing three when you’re at the store.