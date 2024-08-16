A $4 Fan-Favorite Trader Joe’s Item Is Back, and It’s Perfect for Fall (Use it In Every Room!)

“With a TJ’s Peach Black Tea scented candle and the flick of a match, the air will fill with the fragrance of fresh peaches and oh-so-slightly astringent black tea,” the official product description reads. “Close your eyes, and you’ll swear you’re sitting on the steps of a Southern front porch at sunset, sipping your peach iced tea in the warm summer breeze.”

Still, like every limited-edition Trader Joe’s item (looking at you, mango tangerine candle, caramel pistachio candle, and peony blossom candle), don’t wait too long to grab one of these candles before it sells out. You’ll regret not grabbing three when you’re at the store.