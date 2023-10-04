Trader Joe’s Felted Berries Are Limited, So Grab Them While You Can
Spooky season has officially arrived, but plenty of retailers are already preparing for this winter’s holiday season, including Trader Joe’s. That’s right — the grocery retailer is now selling holiday felted ilex berries for $19.99 apiece.
Instagram content creator Trader Joe’s Memphis (@traderjoesmemphis) spotlighted the brand-new limited-edition product in a recent post, providing a peek at the felted bundle.
Here’s the official in-store sign description: “Fun! Festive! Holiday decor! Grab three today — might be gone tomorrow!”
Judging by the comments on Trader Joe’s Memphis’ post, the sign isn’t wrong.
“I’m sooo excited,” one Instagram user wrote. “These look like fun holiday decor.”
“OMG!!” another commenter said. “How exciting!”
Trader Joe’s new felted holiday décor is a felt take on winterberry holly (officially known as Ilex verticillata), which is commonly used in Christmas decorations. However, as The Spruce points out, the real plant is toxic to dogs, cats, and even people if ingested. Therefore, a felt recreation makes for a lower-maintenance, safer option.
In the meantime, the beloved grocery chain has plenty of other seasonal decor to get you excited about autumn’s arrival. If you’re a plant parent with a love of Halloween, keep your eyes peeled for Trader Joe’s “brain cacti” planted in ceramic skulls, or their ghoul air plants, which come in five different spooky planters.