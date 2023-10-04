Trader Joe’s Felted Berries Are Limited, So Grab Them While You Can

Trader Joe’s new felted holiday décor is a felt take on winterberry holly (officially known as Ilex verticillata), which is commonly used in Christmas decorations. However, as The Spruce points out, the real plant is toxic to dogs, cats, and even people if ingested. Therefore, a felt recreation makes for a lower-maintenance, safer option.



In the meantime, the beloved grocery chain has plenty of other seasonal decor to get you excited about autumn’s arrival. If you’re a plant parent with a love of Halloween, keep your eyes peeled for Trader Joe’s “brain cacti” planted in ceramic skulls, or their ghoul air plants, which come in five different spooky planters.