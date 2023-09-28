Naturally, the Pomander Room Spritz is far from the only new or newly restocked Trader Joe’s product that’s received attention online. If you’re looking to add a spooky air plant to your plant collection, keep your eyes peeled for the brand’s Curly Slim Tillandsia Ghouls, which retail for $5.99 apiece.



And if your house could use even more pumpkin-related goodies now that fall has officially arrived, you can hunt for Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Body Scrub ($6.99), Pumpkin Body Butter ($4.99), and their Vanilla Pumpkin Scented Candle ($3.99). Enjoy!