Trader Joe’s $2 Room Spray Is Back and Smells Like Autumn in a Bottle
A great room spray can positively transform the atmosphere of a room — and even your own emotions. Research shows that there’s an intrinsic relationship between scent and emotion, so if you’re eager for your home to smell like a cozy autumn haven, you’re not alone … and you might want to head to Trader Joe’s in the near future.
The retailer’s seasonal offerings are out in full force, and as any Trader Joe’s devotee knows, they extend far beyond groceries. One highlight? The brand has restocked its 1.69-fluid-ounce Pomander Room Spritz, with notes of orange mandarin, cinnamon, and clove oils.
Instagram content creator Trader Joe’s Geek (@traderjoesgeek) recently spotlighted the product’s return in a post, writing, “SEASONAL Pomander Room Spritz ($1.99) is back. Have your room smelling like the fall and winter.”
“Buy. I have the lemon [room spray],” one commenter said. “It stays in my travel bag. Perfect size.”
“FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE,” another wrote.
According to the official product instructions, make sure to shake the room spritz well before using it, and avoid spraying directly on surfaces in your home.
Naturally, the Pomander Room Spritz is far from the only new or newly restocked Trader Joe’s product that’s received attention online. If you’re looking to add a spooky air plant to your plant collection, keep your eyes peeled for the brand’s Curly Slim Tillandsia Ghouls, which retail for $5.99 apiece.
And if your house could use even more pumpkin-related goodies now that fall has officially arrived, you can hunt for Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Body Scrub ($6.99), Pumpkin Body Butter ($4.99), and their Vanilla Pumpkin Scented Candle ($3.99). Enjoy!