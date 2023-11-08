Trader Joe’s Felt Cat Toy Garland Is So Cute and Under $1
If you’re looking for a cute new toy for your cat that they’ll actually use, you might want to check out your local Trader Joe’s. Just in time for the holidays, the popular chain is now selling $0.89 cat-themed garland toys to keep your kitty entertained all year long.
TikTok content creator Chowder the Cat (@chowderkitty) showed off the find in a recent viral video, writing, “Cat owners … run don’t walk and gift your cat the kitty garland from Trader Joe’s!”
In the clip, Chowder’s owner shows off the product, which takes its cues from the retailer’s popular felted wool garland decorations.
“Our Handcrafted Felted Garland for Cats is just like the original Handcrafted Felt Garland that inspired it, only this cute-as-a-button Cat Toy is appropriately appointed with felted wool ‘fish’ and felted wool ‘mice’ in addition to the brightly colored balls of wool you’ve seen before,” the official product description reads, calling it “the perfect stocking stuffer for all your fluffy, feline friends.”
Don’t be surprised if this cute cat find goes quickly, though. Since sharing their TikTok, Chowder the Cat’s video has racked up over 18,000 likes and 210,000 views, suggesting that plenty of other pet parents are smitten with the garland.
“My kitties would have fun destroying it,” one TikToker wrote.
“I just got it for my cat and he’s OBSESSED,” another commenter chimed in.
If you do decide to grab a cat garland for your kitty, make sure to monitor their play, as the garland contains strings that can be hazardous if ingested.
If your store is sold out, you can DIY something similar using any felted garland (like this one from Amazon) and sewing on some felt mice, albeit for more money and effort. But at least you can customize it to your heart’s content.
If you find yourself charmed by the cat garland, you can also pick up Trader Joe’s nine-foot-long felted wool garland for your own decorating purposes. This year, the garlands come in three different color options: blue and white; gray and white; and green, red, and white. Enjoy!
