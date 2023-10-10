Snag Trader Joe’s Fall-Themed Felted Wool Trivets for Just $8 Each
Plunging temperatures provide the perfect opportunity to partake in cozy autumn activities — particularly culinary ones. What’s better than lighting a candle and making some apple pie, or trying out a brand-new soup? With that in mind, having all of your kitchen gear on hand is key.
Luckily, Trader Joe’s has you covered. The popular grocery store is now selling fall-themed, handcrafted felted wool trivets to protect your table from any cooking or baking-induced heat damage.
Instagram content creator Trader Joe’s Geek (@traderjoesgeek) spotlighted the new $7.99 product in a recent post. The trivets come in two different color options: one in a deep cranberry red and another that features several different shades of brown, yellow, white, orange, and red.
According to the official Trader Joe’s website, each of the trivets is hand-made in Nepal with 100% New Zealand’s sheep’s wool. Using a process called “felting,” crafters wrap the wool into loose balls, which are then hand-sewn into a 6.5”x6.5” square.
As the official description notes, Trader Joe’s Felted Wool Trivets are created to challenge the notion that “trivets are kind of boring.”
“Round or square pieces of neutral-colored wood or cork do little to inspire,” the description reads. “[Our Felted Wool Trivets] are fully functional, serving to protect your countertops and table surfaces from the hot undersides of pots and pans. Plus, they’re so pretty, they wouldn’t look out of place decorating your kitchen walls or holiday tables!”
In the meantime, Trader Joe’s has plenty of other seasonal home decor to help you celebrate autumn’s arrival. Keep your eyes peeled for the retailer’s $9 fall candle trio, its $2 orange and cinnamon-scented room spray, or its $19.99 felted berry decor.