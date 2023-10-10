Snag Trader Joe’s Fall-Themed Felted Wool Trivets for Just $8 Each

“Round or square pieces of neutral-colored wood or cork do little to inspire,” the description reads. “[Our Felted Wool Trivets] are fully functional, serving to protect your countertops and table surfaces from the hot undersides of pots and pans. Plus, they’re so pretty, they wouldn’t look out of place decorating your kitchen walls or holiday tables!”



In the meantime, Trader Joe’s has plenty of other seasonal home decor to help you celebrate autumn’s arrival. Keep your eyes peeled for the retailer’s $9 fall candle trio, its $2 orange and cinnamon-scented room spray, or its $19.99 felted berry decor.