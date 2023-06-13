Trader Joe’s Brought Back Its Adorable Bespectacled Planter
When Trader Joe’s introduced shoppers to an adorable fern planter wearing glasses last year, the crowd went wild. And if you didn’t get the chance to grab this little guy last summer, then you’re in luck — it’s back for another season.
Dubbed the “Ferns in Face Deco,” this cute bespectacled planter (that also features a button nose and sweet smile) is back in Trader Joe’s stores for just $8. Unlike some of the other plants and planters Trader Joe’s has in their houseplant section, this guy is actually made by another company called House Plants by Hendricks, a sustainability-driven greenhouse located in Ontario.
Each planter comes with one of several easy-to-care-for fern varieties that like to stay moist (but not drenched) and are happiest in indirect sunlight.
Great for teacher gifts, Father’s Day, or even a gift to a recent high school grad for their new dorm room, no one can resist smiling at just how adorable this little guy’s face is.
As long as you’re providing proper care for your fern, the plant will likely outgrow the glasses planter and need to be upgraded into a larger pot. But that means that you can use your face pot for new growth and propagation.So head to your nearest Trader Joe’s ASAP to get your hands on one of these decorative face planters before they sell out. Alongside the Pride-themed rainbow planters, you’ll walk out of the plant section with the biggest grin ever.