Trader Joe’s Just Dropped a Stylish Decor Gift That’s Already Gone Viral (Just $10!)
The next time you step into your local Trader Joe’s, get ready to be instantly transported to the Amalfi Coast — there’s a new scented candle that smells just like fresh, zesty, and chilled-to-perfection limoncello. And not only does it smell like citrus heaven, but the vessel it’s in is something you’ll want to keep out on display well after the summer comes to a close.
“New Item from Trader Joe’s!” Grace from @simply_grace_ful on Instagram wrote in a recent caption. “This new Limoncello candle smells like summer, has the look of a higher end brand, and is priced so good! Buy several to place around your home!”
Trader Joe’s Limited Edition Summer Candle Looks Absolutely Gorgeous
The Trader Joe’s Limoncello candle is made with a soy wax blend that offers up to 30 hours of burn time. Its scent is described as “sweet, fresh, and zesty,” and it comes in a yellow-and-blue striped ceramic pot that looks like it was picked up as a souvenir from a coastal Italian getaway.
But despite looking expensive, this Trader Joe’s candle is just $9.99.
“Love the pretty blue and yellow together,” one person commented on Grace’s post. Another said, “Smells so good!”
This candle looks like it belongs in the mise en place collection at Anthropologie. Anthropologie’s candles also come in striped ceramic jars, and one of them is even lemon-scented. Tuscan Zest has notes of citrus fruit, berry fruit, and green florals, and just like Trader Joe’s version, these candles also offer 30 hours of burn time.
But if it’s that lemon scent you’re looking to indulge in all summer long, you can pair your Trader Joe’s candle with the “kitchen” lemon line from Bath & Body Works. It features notes of zesty lemon, sparkling citrus, and Italian bergamot, and is described as fresh, bright, and clean.
Head to your nearest Trader Joe’s to snag the new Limoncello candle before it sells out. It’s going to become your staple summer scent — and the ceramic detailing of its container is sure to become your favorite piece of home decor long after the last bit of wax has been burned.
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