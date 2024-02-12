The “Cutest” $13 Money Trees Are Back at Trader Joe’s

The end of winter is kinda sorta on the horizon, which means consistent gray skies will be a thing of the past. As sunlight finds its way into your home, it’s a good time to add a plant (or three!) to your room. And in case you’re headed to Trader Joe’s this weekend, here’s a product that you’ll want to look out for.



While you’re walking through the flower section, don’t miss the vibrant leaves of the money tree. This isn’t the first time that Trader Joe’s has sold the plants, but the limited-edition item quickly sells out. For $13, the indoor houseplant is a thoughtful gift to yourself or others.