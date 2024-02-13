Trader Joe’s $4 Valentine’s Day Plants Are the Perfect Last-Minute Gift

You can keep these little blooms in their Valentine’s Day planters, or transfer them out into a well-drained pot and potting soil — something for cacti or succulents would work great. And make sure you allow your plant’s soil to dry out completely before watering them. Too much water can cause root rot and ultimately cause your kalanchoe to perish.



Trader Joe’s has two sizes of potted kalanchoes available, with the smallest pots going for just under $4 each. So, instead of a bouquet of roses, pick up a potted kalanchoe for your plant-loving valentine and your token of love will last for years to come!