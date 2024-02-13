Trader Joe’s $4 Valentine’s Day Plants Are the Perfect Last-Minute Gift
If your valentine is a plant-lover, then you can do all your last-minute Valentine’s Day gift shopping at one stop: Trader Joe’s. Not only does the grocery store have all the traditional must-haves like chocolate, wine, and affordable flowers, but the grocery store’s plant section also has a bunch of fun Valentine’s Day-themed plants and flowers available right now, including a set of potted kalanchoe that are literally just little bursts of joy.
Available in both red and pink blooms, the kalanchoes come in one of four Valentine-y colored pots ranging from bright red to a deep purple. And each pot comes with a wooden decorative heart strung on it, on which you can write a little message to your valentine on the back.
“Can’t wait to lay eyes on those beautiful blooms!” one commenter wrote on a Trader Joe’s Obsessed Instagram post. “So cute!” another commenter said.
Kalanchoe plants are similar to succulents, in that they don’t need a lot of water to thrive. The blooms come in a bunch of fun colors including red, pink, white, yellow, orange, and even a salmon shade. Kalanchoes like a lot of sunshine and can be placed in bright, indirect light. If your plant isn’t receiving enough sunlight, it will produce leggy stems that reach for the window.
You can keep these little blooms in their Valentine’s Day planters, or transfer them out into a well-drained pot and potting soil — something for cacti or succulents would work great. And make sure you allow your plant’s soil to dry out completely before watering them. Too much water can cause root rot and ultimately cause your kalanchoe to perish.
Trader Joe’s has two sizes of potted kalanchoes available, with the smallest pots going for just under $4 each. So, instead of a bouquet of roses, pick up a potted kalanchoe for your plant-loving valentine and your token of love will last for years to come!
If you don’t live near a Trader Joe’s (or yours is sold out of the plants), there’s a bigger one available on Amazon right now. The bigger size comes with a bigger price tag, but you can’t really put a price on pretty Valentine’s Day flowers, can you?