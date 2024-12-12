This Amazon Find Will Organize Your Entryway (It Looks Like an Art Piece!)
Does your entryway look more like a dumping ground for your coats, bags, and keys? Sure, a console table can clean up some of the mess, but coats and hats still need a place to live when not being worn.
That’s where this super handy Amazon coat rack comes into place. It’s ideal for small spaces because it retracts into the wall, but it also offers so much space to hang all of those items that are currently slung over the back of your kitchen chair.
The Umbra Picket Wall-Mounted Coat Rack is a modern hanging system that takes about five minutes to hang and offers five retractable wooden pegs to hang anything and everything. Not only is it practical, it’s also stylish — as seen in a recent TikTok, it can easily be passed off as classy wall art when fully retracted. Talk about a great addition to your entryway (or bathroom, or even your kitchen!)
The rack comes in four finishes — natural, aged walnut, black, and white — and can hold up to 25 pounds. Amazon reviewers say it’s absolutely changed the way their front entryways look and function.
“I was in Japan a couple of months ago and I saw something similar to this in one of the hotels we stayed in. As soon as I got back to the U.S., I was frantically searching for this and finally found it,” one reviewer wrote. “Folks, it did not disappoint. It is sturdy. I hang my purses, umbrella, and coats. It also fits my aesthetic, which is always clean lines, as I hate clutter. I also personally installed this and it took me five minutes.”
“We love this hanger! It looks like an art piece when not in use, but when in use is a great size and seems to be durable!” another person added. “Our visitors have used this for bags, towels, jackets, and more, and it hasn’t budged on the wall.”
Tidy up that cluttered space in your home using this super stylish coat rack. You might find that you’ll be out the door faster once all your things are out of that dreaded heap!