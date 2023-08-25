Urban Outfitters Has the Cutest Tomato Lamp Right Now

At 8” diameter and 8” tall, this lamp is small enough for a bookshelf, or it could be placed near a stack of cookbooks in your kitchen. It could pair well with Urban Outfitters’ popular corn-on-the-cob stool or any of HomeGoods’ fruit-shaped stools.



Since the product is fairly new, you can check your local Urban Outfitters to see if it’s in stock, but it’s available for pre-order on UO Home’s website. Time to embrace tomato girl summer in your own unique way!