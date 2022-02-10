8 Movies to Watch on Valentine’s Day If You’re Over the Romance

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star in this high school buddy comedy about best friends Molly (Feldstein) and Amy (Dever), who feel like they haven’t had enough fun in high school. So, ahead of their graduation, they vow to have a night of some real high school partying. Their dreams come true — and then some. When it comes to all of the shenanigans Molly and Amy get into (prepare yourself for any time Billie Lourd shows up), it’s their friendship that gets them through it. The chemistry between Feldstein and Dever is the star of the show, and you might find yourself ending the night by purchasing some matching jumpsuits for you and your best bud.