Valspar’s 2027 Color of the Year Is a Specific Shade of Blue You’ve Overlooked for Years

Cottage Door is a great color to paint any space where you want to introduce a bit more tranquility, as there’s actually a bit of science at play that makes cool shades of blue a peaceful choice. Blue specifically doesn’t command the same amount of visual attention that bright, warm colors do, as it is made with shorter wavelengths that your eye perceives differently. But it’s also because humans’ psychological associations with the color blue is tied to open skies and clean water, signals that tend to lower stress. People simply “exist” and relax within cool-toned spaces, particularly those drenched in blue.