Valspar’s 2027 Color of the Year Is a Specific Shade of Blue You’ve Overlooked for Years
When you think of a “neutral” color, your mind probably flies to hues like tans, beiges, creams, and nature-inspired muted greens. But if the color experts at Valspar have anything to say about it, you’ll be expanding your neutral palette to include cool blues. The paint brand just released its annual Color of the Year trend forecast for 2027, and it’s a dreamy, calming hue that truly could shine in any room within your home.
Next year’s trendiest color is Cottage Door (8004-38E), described by Valspar’s team as a “mid-tone neutral blue paint color” that blends both warm and cool undertones in a soft and creamy shade. It’s almost the same color as your favorite pair of midwash denim jeans (which you can wear with anything!) — and similarly, Cottage Door can act as the perfect neutral base to build an “outfit” off of in any space.
Why Valspar’s 2027 Color of the Year Works as a Calming Hue in Any Home
Cottage Door is a great color to paint any space where you want to introduce a bit more tranquility, as there’s actually a bit of science at play that makes cool shades of blue a peaceful choice. Blue specifically doesn’t command the same amount of visual attention that bright, warm colors do, as it is made with shorter wavelengths that your eye perceives differently. But it’s also because humans’ psychological associations with the color blue is tied to open skies and clean water, signals that tend to lower stress. People simply “exist” and relax within cool-toned spaces, particularly those drenched in blue.
This makes Valspar’s pick of Cottage Door ideal for bedrooms, bathrooms, and living rooms, especially if you’re hoping to establish a vibe that is more about relaxation than anything else. But you can also use this color in the kitchen to establish a calming sensation in the hub of the home. Valspar recommends pairing Cottage Door with light, warm colors like Moon Shot (8005-2B) and Apricot Blush (V081-2) if you’re looking to add brightness without cutting into the tranquility.
Cottage Door Could Kick-Start a Dream Mini Makeover This Year
“[It’s] reflective and warm, with timeless appeal that feels personal and grounding,” says Sue Kim, Valspar’s director of color marketing, in a press release about the new trending color. “Cottage Door captures blue’s natural sense of security and trust while serving as a colorful new neutral that layers effortlessly into the home. It creates spaces that feel balanced, comforting and inviting.”
Cottage Door is available at Lowe’s and is made in both interior and exterior paint formulas. Give a space in your home a mini makeover with this neutral blue and take a full, meaningful deep breath for the first time in what feels like forever.
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