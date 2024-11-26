I Tried This Retro $0 Method for Making My Home Smell Amazing — And I’ll Be Using It All Winter Long

The night before Halloween, I baked a pumpkin cheesecake to serve to my childhood friends who were coming over for a board game night. Halfway through the timer, my husband commented on how amazing our apartment smelled. As we both took big whiffs of the warm, sweet aroma, I truly considered baking a second dessert just before my friends arrived to fill my home with that seasonal scent. Since I didn’t have a candle on hand, I decided to research some ways to mimic this without having to actually bake. It turns out, the old-fashioned trick I stumbled upon only required a couple of ingredients that were already in my kitchen — in girl math, that’s $0!