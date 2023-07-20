This Cruise Line Will Pay You to Work from the Ocean
If you’ve spent the last three years adjusting to a work-from-home lifestyle, you can appreciate the flexibility and autonomy that comes with a remote position. Between a quality standing desk and a comfortable computer chair, you’re all set for a 9-to-5 from home. But what if you were to work from a yacht in the ocean? Thanks to one cruise line, it’s a possibility.
Greek-owned cruise company Variety Cruises has created a dream job for all nautical explorers that are looking to spend a year on the sea. As the company’s first Product Development Manager, the candidate will create social media content for the cruise line, develop itineraries, and crowdsource potential destinations, among other responsibilities.
The ideal applicant for the family-owned and operated cruise line has a passion for traveling and delivering exceptional hospitality to guests. According to Filippos Venetopoulos, the CEO of Variety Cruises, they’re looking for an individual who shares their vision of creating “A Better World At Sea.”
“We look forward to welcoming the successful candidate to our Family at Sea and working together to provide authentic, sustainable, life-enriching small ship adventures,” he said in a press release.
Other duties for the Product Development Manager include partnering with the marketing departments for growth, educating other staff on cruise programs, and developing new excursions and routes for customers. Although you might be just starting a career in hospitality or venturing into a new path in the industry, Variety Cruises offers a supportive work environment for their employees. Plus, your headquarters is in Athens, Greece — talk about the ultimate work-from-home experience!
If you’re interested in applying for the role at Variety Cruises, more information about the cruise line and the position are available on their website. Bon voyage!