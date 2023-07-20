This Cruise Line Will Pay You to Work from the Ocean

Other duties for the Product Development Manager include partnering with the marketing departments for growth, educating other staff on cruise programs, and developing new excursions and routes for customers. Although you might be just starting a career in hospitality or venturing into a new path in the industry, Variety Cruises offers a supportive work environment for their employees. Plus, your headquarters is in Athens, Greece — talk about the ultimate work-from-home experience!



If you’re interested in applying for the role at Variety Cruises, more information about the cruise line and the position are available on their website. Bon voyage!