“Before the hype, I would tell you to go look at an auction, but now they’re popular and far from affordable; but, that said, there are several different manufacturers that make great patterns,” says Stacey, who cites Italian textile house Dedar’s Schwarzwald pattern as her all-time favorite. But the surprising solution she also recommends? Etsy, where sellers are currently reproducing even this gate-kept print in the form of throw pillows.