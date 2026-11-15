“Victoriana” Holiday Decor Is So Elegant — Here’s How to Get the Look
One of my favorite Christmas traditions here in New England is paying a visit to historic Victorian estates that are maintained as they were hundreds of years ago. I love seeing the lush evergreen boughs, red velvet trimmings, flickering taper candles, and antique decorations all over these historic homes. I love thinking about how the original family that lived there all those years ago would be thrilled to see their spaces — and this year, I’ll be doing them justice myself.
It seems design pros are pulling more inspiration from Victorian-era aesthetics this holiday season (after all, Victorians knew how to do Christmas right). A “Victoriana” Christmas truly captures the innate nostalgia tied to the holiday season, and just a few key decorative elements will help you create a Victorian look in your own home. It’s the newest “mood” that’ll one-up the craze for Ralph Lauren I loved so much last year.
What Exactly Is a “Victoriana” Aesthetic?
Homes & Gardens dubbed this simple yet exquisite style of holiday decor “Victoriana” in the same way Americana style has been adopted in decades past. It was the Victorians, after all, who kicked off the tradition of celebrating Christmas the way we do today. You can thank Queen Victoria and Prince Albert for popularizing the decorated Christmas tree we know and love — and from there, Christmas decorations expanded elsewhere throughout the house.
When decorating in the style of Victoriana, you have to put yourself in the shoes of a Victorian. What materials were available at the time? And what features of your home would you want to put on display? You don’t have to live in a stately Victorian home to lean into this namesake style, but there are a few details that will read as Victorian when styled the right way.
Create Lots of Layers of Lush Greenery
Your tree, wreaths, and garlands make for excellent base decorations in a Victoriana aesthetic. True Victorians would, of course, use natural foraged evergreen boughs to create their displays. But you can take some liberties and go for something faux instead.
Wayfair sells a nine-foot verison of their ultimate traditional garland, complete with holly berries, pine cones, and even clear lights. Drape it across your mantel, attach it to your stair railing, or hang it above doorways to bring the outdoors in.
Lean into Candlelight
Although a few stately homes were making a switch to electricity during the Victorian era, most families were still eating their Christmas dinners by candlelight — which is honestly preferable, in my opinion! Switch out the lamps and overheads for a series of taper candles at the center of the table.
Now’s the perfect time to invest in a stunning candelabra, like this one from World Market. It’s a gorgeous gold color and features intricate, antique-inspired details that will go perfectly with any other Victorian-inspired decor. This candelabra holds slim taper candles, which are great for the dining table because they’re less likely to block your view from across the table.
Give Your Tree a True Velvet Treatment
Christmas trees in the days of yore were almost always decorated with handmade ornaments, including ribbon bows. You could make your own bows using all sorts of decorative ribbon, or you could grab a set of premade velvet bows that already have that lived-in feel. My favorite bows from West Elm are faded and frayed, making them look like they’ve been used for generations. Paired with gold and silver ornaments and clear twinkle lights, your tree will look like it was plucked right out of Queen Victoria’s home.
Give yourself and your family a “Victoriana” Christmas this year — your holiday season may feel more nostalgic than ever.