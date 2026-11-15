Christmas trees in the days of yore were almost always decorated with handmade ornaments, including ribbon bows. You could make your own bows using all sorts of decorative ribbon, or you could grab a set of premade velvet bows that already have that lived-in feel. My favorite bows from West Elm are faded and frayed, making them look like they’ve been used for generations. Paired with gold and silver ornaments and clear twinkle lights, your tree will look like it was plucked right out of Queen Victoria’s home.