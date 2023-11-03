This Charming Tiny Greenhouse from Walmart Is Under $2,400
Now that chillier temperatures are finally matching the fall season, it’s time to make a checklist for your seasonal essentials: holiday decor, cozy sweaters, and a safe space for your indoor/outdoor plants. Obviously, the harsh weather conditions will not have mercy on your outdoor plants, and you’ll need to be cautious with houseplants to avoid inconsistent temperatures. It might be time to invest in a greenhouse, and you won’t regret the decision once you see this charming design.
Walmart has the cutest greenhouse designed by The Little Cottage Company, and it’s priced at $2,385. According to the product’s description, the 13-square-foot Petite Greenhouse is ideal for people with limited yard space that still desire a flourishing garden. In case you’re nervous about putting it together, the product is labeled as easy to assemble and includes a floor kit, plus there’s a one-year warranty on its parts.
Besides its double doors, the fully white greenhouse consists primarily of windows on a majority of its sides. Fortunately, this means that your plants will receive an abundance of sunlight. But, you’ll have to prevent any frost damage by regulating the temperature by adding insulation, using a tarp, or installing a heater.
If you’re not interested in packing this greenhouse with plants, it can serve another playful purpose as a children’s playhouse. Consider it an extreme upgrade from any ordinary playhouse. Similar to the Petite Greenhouse, other kits from The Cottage Company are quite charming, plus some of them are designed to mimic a Victorian home. There’s even a playhouse that looks just like a gingerbread house, and it will absolutely fit a few elves (or kids).
While the temperature continues to get closer to freezing point, this greenhouse can be a great investment for your plants to flourish.
Buy: Little Cottage Petite Greenhouse with Floor Kit, $2,385