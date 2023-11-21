Walmart’s Thanksgiving Hours Will Encourage You to Shop Soon
As you’re preparing your meal for Thanksgiving dinner, you might suddenly notice that you’re missing a necessary ingredient, and you don’t want to be the one responsible for the lack of the long-awaited sweet potato pie. It’s common for stores like Walmart to be closed on the holiday, and it’s inconvenient to scramble for last-minute supplies on Wednesday night. Double-checking your kitchenware is probably a good idea, too, especially if you have to ask yourself: Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?
In case you’re heading to Walmart for any cooking staples, be sure to visit before Wednesday evening, because Walmart will not be open on Thanksgiving. John Furner, Walmart’s president and CEO, shared a short video to the store’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account about the store associates getting to spend the special day with their loved ones.
Given that, decide what you’re bringing to the table before Thursday, especially if you’re cooking for a handful of people. Before you finalize your homemade dish for Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving, check out The Kitchn’s recommended side dishes that travel well, which is handy for anyone expecting a traffic-filled commute on Thursday. And if you’re skipping a store-bought dessert this year, there are at least 70 sweet treats that you can bake on Wednesday night.
Walmart’s current early Black Friday deals are already in effect, and the sale includes discounted electronics, coffee machines, and luggage sets. If you’ve longed for the Drew Barrymore Walmart collection, now is the time (and it’ll be an early Christmas gift to yourself). From something minimal like a robotic vacuum cleaner to a 32-piece set of Thyme & Time cookware, these early deals are looking like they might be comparable to the actual Black Friday sales.
Since Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving Day, do your shopping on Wednesday, but be prepared for some pretty exhausting lines. While you’re shopping, you may want to pick up a board game or two to keep you and your loved ones busy before dinner. And be sure to rest up before you go Black Friday shopping!