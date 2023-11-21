Walmart’s Thanksgiving Hours Will Encourage You to Shop Soon

As you’re preparing your meal for Thanksgiving dinner, you might suddenly notice that you’re missing a necessary ingredient, and you don’t want to be the one responsible for the lack of the long-awaited sweet potato pie. It’s common for stores like Walmart to be closed on the holiday, and it’s inconvenient to scramble for last-minute supplies on Wednesday night. Double-checking your kitchenware is probably a good idea, too, especially if you have to ask yourself: Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?