Walmart’s Early Black Friday Deals Include Some of the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen on Keurig, Dyson, and Apple AirPods

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
Gray living room with black shelf wicker chair and grey couch.
Credit: Diana Paulson

You might’ve thought the first half of November was the calm before the storm, A.K.A. the chaotic holiday shopping season. In actuality, our favorite retailers are already dropping their early Black Friday deals. Whether you’re in the market for new countertop appliances, cleaning tools, or small-space-friendly furniture, we know all the best places to shop. Or, you could simplify your search and just head straight to Walmart. They just dropped their own early-access Black Friday deals, which span across all departments, and the discounts couldn’t be more impressive. Right now, you can save hundreds on big-ticket items, including both home tech and furniture, plus so much more. There’s a lot to sort through, so we thought we’d help you out by rounding up a few of our top picks. These markdowns aren’t going to last, so have a look, add your faves to your cart, and save big while you still can.

1 / 10
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Walmart
$69.00
was $129.00

If you ask us, this is the perfect opportunity chance to score Apple AirPods at an unbelievably low price. The wireless buds are designed to fit in your ears snugly, while their noise-canceling feature lets you drown out distracting noises during workouts. They also have a "transparency mode" that lowers the volume of music playback and uses the microphones to enable you to hear someone talking without removing your earbuds. It doesn't get better than this!

2 / 10
Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart
$35.00
was $59.00

This is no small discount on one of the top coffee makers out there. The Keurig K-Express is compact and therefore perfect for small spaces, yet it still carries out the same functions as any other pod-based machine. It's also available in six colors and would make a fantastic holiday gift for the caffeine-lover in your life.

3 / 10
Dyson V12 Detect Vacuum
Walmart
$399.99
was $649.99

For years, Dyson has been developing the latest and greatest in cleaning technology, which is something you'll see firsthand in the Dyson V12. Dyson’s lightest cordless vacuum, this powerful pick adapts suction based on dust volume while also revealing invisible dust thanks to its laser-equipped head. Best of all, it's designed to be compact, ergonomic, and easy to use.

4 / 10
Swivel Bar Stools, Set of 2
Walmart
$69.99
was $119.99

These modern bar stools look way more expensive than $35 a piece thanks to their chrome swivel bases and faux leather upholstery. In addition to being super stylish, the stools are also plenty comfortable because of their padded seat and ergonomic back. You even have a spot to rest your feet so they don't dangle while you sit.

5 / 10
INGALIK Mattress Pad, Queen
Walmart
$28.49
was $49.90

This affordable, ultra-comfy, and Best List-winning mattress pad from INGALIK can fit mattresses between 8-21" thick thanks to its stretchy fit and secure snugness. Made from moisture-wicking 100 percent cotton, it can be fluffed up to 1.5 inches and makes for an ultra-soft addition to your bed. "I recently purchased a boxed mattress, not realizing how firm it would be," said AT ad operations coordinator Nicole, who tested the pad. "Adding the INGALIK mattress protector really was the perfect solution. It transformed my firm mattress to be softer and more comfortable."

6 / 10
Sunbee 3-Piece Luggage Set
Walmart
$94.99
was $299.99

This pre-holiday period is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage collection with a matching set like this one. The Sunbee suitcases' hard shell construction is durable and water-resistant, yet extremely light, so you can zip through the airport with ease. For added security, each bag also has a TSA-approved lock.

7 / 10
Full-Length Rectangle Floor Mirror, 64" x 21"
Walmart
$65.00
was $139.99

More than just a basic decor piece, this wall mirror acts as both a crucial fit-check spot and a way to make your entryway or living space feel larger. You can mount it to the wall, but if you rent, you can also just prop it up as is to avoid permanent damage. What's more, the mirror sports a thin black frame that’ll blend in seamlessly with any decor style.

8 / 10
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart
$89.00
was $123.59

This cleaning device totally deserves all the hype it's gotten on social media. Just ask contributor Ashley, who used a similar model on a mess her dog left on her carpet: “The best part, for me, is how convenient this thing is — it’s the perfect happy medium between cleaning something by hand with an enzyme spray and whipping out the big guns,” she wrote. “We have an upright deep cleaner for when we need to clean the entire carpet, but it’s nice to have an equally effective option for spot cleaning.”

9 / 10
INGALIK Modern Chenille Sofa
Walmart
$359.00
was $899.00

There are plenty of chic sofas going for under $1,000 on Walmart's site. We were drawn to this one, which is technically a loveseat. If you're dealing with limited square footage, though, it's perfect. Sporting extra-wide arms and deep seats, the sofa makes a great lounging spot and boasts durable fabric, to boot.

10 / 10
SAMSUNG 75" Crystal UHD Smart TV
Walmart
$647.99
was $747.99

When it comes to buying pricier items like electronics on sale, every bit helps. Today you can save $130 on this 75" Samsung smart TV, making it a great time to upgrade the flatscreen in your living room, office, or bedroom. The 4K processor and UHD HDR screen reveals high-resolution, color-rich imagery, regardless of whether you’re watching your favorite series or gaming. Alexa is also built into Samsung products, so you can use it as a control center for all of your smart home items.

