Here’s Why You Should Test Thrifted Items for Lead

According to the CDC, there is no amount of lead that is “safe” for our bodies, so unfortunately it might be in your best interest to toss out items that test positive for lead. Symptoms of lead poisoning in adults can lead to high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, while children can experience neurological issues. It’s a bit more common to find traces of lead in paint or water pipes, so you’ll want to take any suspicion of lead seriously, even if it’s on a small plant pot.