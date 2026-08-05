She Put a Wine Rack in Her Bedroom Closet, and I Want to Copy Her
Most closets have a closet rod and some come with at least one shelf, which is useful enough for storing your clothes and sometimes even sheets or towels. But the standard closet is not necessarily ideal for storing small accessories and trinkets, which can quickly turn into a pile of clutter.
In a recent video, content creator Taylor Joy Riley proposes a clever closet organization solution in the form of … a wine rack. Yes, really.
Why You Should Put a Wine Rack in Your Closet
“I genuinely think all my favorite storage pieces for accessories, perfume, and makeup have been old kitchen items,” Riley writes in the caption of a recent video on TikTok. Her latest find is a thrifted, vintage IKEA stainless steel four-bottle wine rack designed to be mounted to a wall, which she puts in her closet and uses to store her many pairs of sunglasses.
She mounts the silver wine rack vertically to her closet wall, right next to the door frame. Once the rack is safely adhered to the wall, she hangs sunglasses on each tier. The silver rack is eye-catching even when it’s empty, and you’d never guess it was meant for wine.
A Chic Wine Rack to Use in Your Bedroom Closet
The actual rack in Riley’s video is the IKEA VURM stainless steel wall mounted wine rack. It’s no longer sold in IKEA stores — it’s from the late ’90s — but if you’re stuck on finding the piece, you can still find it on secondhand sites like eBay. This listing, for example, has a set of three racks for $90. Each rack is 17.75 inches long. If you only want one rack, there are plenty of other eBay listings for the VURM, like this seller offering one rack at a starting bid of $22.
If you’d rather not take a chance on bidding (or just don’t mind a different style of wine rack), Walmart sells a nearly identical, slightly smaller stainless steel rack for $22.15. It measures 14.17 inches long.