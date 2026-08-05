She Put a Wine Rack in Her Bedroom Closet, and I Want to Copy Her

The actual rack in Riley’s video is the IKEA VURM stainless steel wall mounted wine rack. It’s no longer sold in IKEA stores — it’s from the late ’90s — but if you’re stuck on finding the piece, you can still find it on secondhand sites like eBay. This listing, for example, has a set of three racks for $90. Each rack is 17.75 inches long. If you only want one rack, there are plenty of other eBay listings for the VURM, like this seller offering one rack at a starting bid of $22.