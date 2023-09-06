World Market Is Selling a Set of Yoga Skeletons for $23
If you’re not located near a Trader Joe’s or Five Below, you may be feeling some serious FOMO about not having a trio of flexible, not-so-scary skeletons to add to your Halloween decorations. Have no fear (or, in other words, have some Halloween spirit), as World Market is conveniently selling a three-pack of yoga skeletons.
Although these bony creatures are missing the notable faux succulent or low-maintenance air plant similar to its Trader Joe’s and Five Below alternatives, you can DIY a pothos-filled skeleton topiary to match the spooky vibe. For $23.97, the Antiqued Yoga Skeleton Decor Set of 3 is a part of World Market’s Halloween decorations alongside other ghouls, ghosts, crows, and pumpkins.
According to the item’s description, these “serene, seated skeletons” are only available online but are sold separately in stores. But how could you separate this trio? The three different poses eerily complement each other, while the skeleton’s antique finish adds a bonus point to the design. For a minor spooky touch to your holiday decor, place these near a centerpiece or windowsill, or on display near a variety of Halloween party foods.
If you thought that the skeletons were a goofy addition, check out World Market’s yoga mummies. Adorned with miniature spiders, it doesn’t get much creepier than these three mummies that are also getting a stretch in before the Halloween season. Similar to the skeletons, the set of three is only available online, but you can purchase them separately in stores. However, these mummies are $29.97, because toilet paper (or resin toilet paper in this instance) isn’t cheap, but the World Market exclusive item is definitely worth the purchase.
Halloween is getting closer, so add a little bit of zen into your household with one of these three-piece sets — and maybe you’ll be inspired to do a bit of yoga to match their energy.