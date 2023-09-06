World Market Is Selling a Set of Yoga Skeletons for $23

If you thought that the skeletons were a goofy addition, check out World Market’s yoga mummies. Adorned with miniature spiders, it doesn’t get much creepier than these three mummies that are also getting a stretch in before the Halloween season. Similar to the skeletons, the set of three is only available online, but you can purchase them separately in stores. However, these mummies are $29.97, because toilet paper (or resin toilet paper in this instance) isn’t cheap, but the World Market exclusive item is definitely worth the purchase.