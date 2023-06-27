All the Best Fourth of July Mattress Deals Happening Right Now
You probably have a good idea of how comfortable your mattress is. And if yours is not doing all it can for you — keeping you cool, supporting your body, helping you wake up refreshed — then right now is a great time to upgrade to a new (and improved) one. The July 4th holiday weekend, as well as the days preceding and following it, are packed with deals on top-quality mattresses from the best brands. From familiar brands such as Tempur-Pedic and Sealy to new mainstays such as Casper and Purple, the number of mattresses on sale right now is certainly worth celebrating.
Check out our complete list of July 4th mattress sales to find the right one for your bedroom and sleep preferences. No matter if you’re a fan of memory foam, hybrid mattresses, spring mattresses, latex mattresses, or smart mattresses, you can pick up a new one here and save hundreds of dollars. And once you have your new mattress, check out our bed frames and bedding guides to build your perfect sleep sanctuary at home.
Saatva— Save as much as $600 when you buy their highest-end mattress and an adjustable base. See why we’re big fans of Saatva’s Classic Mattress.
Amazon — You’ll find lots of customer-favorite mattresses on sale between $200 and $300 — as well as one that’s just $50!
Walmart — Walmart has mattresses starting at just $79, plus big deals on mattresses from Allswell, Cocoon by Sealy, Serta, and more.
Wayfair — Enjoy savings of up to $800 on select Sealy mattresses, as well as tons of other amazing deals on name-brand mattresses.
Overstock — Save up to 15 percent on select mattresses. Some of their mattresses are as low as $135 and include options from name brands.
Macy’s — Get a new mattress for up to 50 percent off. You’ll find deals from Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest, and many more top brands.
Tempur-Pedic — Use code CLOUD30 to save 30 percent on their Cloud mattress. Their ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze mattresses are also $500 off. Learn why their Adapt mattress topper is one of our favorites.
Tuft & Needle — Pick up their Mint Hybrid mattress and wooden frame and save up to $700. All their other mattresses and bedding are on sale for up to 50 percent off. See why we’re big fans of their foam pillow and white noise machine, too.
Casper — Take 20 percent off everything — including next-level mattresses, pillows, bedding, and bundles. We found that their Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress is ideal for hot sleepers.
Nolah — All of their mattresses are 30 percent off and include two free pillows. Adjustable bases are up to $400 off, platform bases are up to $100 off, and mattress protectors are up to $65 off. Our contributor found Nolah’s Evolution mattress responsive pressure relief system to support all sleep styles.
Brooklyn Bedding — Use code JULY25 to save 25 percent off their entire site, which means you can save big on a new mattress and fresh bedding. Read our review of their Aurora Luxe Hybrid Cooling Mattress here.
Burrow — Save up to 60 percent on their super comfortable and supportive mattresses. Read our review of their Lyric Hybrid here.
Bear — Enjoy 35 percent off their entire site and get $400 worth of sleep accessories for free with any mattress. Read why we love their Pro Mattress and Elite Hybrid Mattress.
Molecule — Save up to 30 on your entire purchase, and be sure to use code JULY4TH to get two pillows for free. Read our review of their super-cooling Molecule 1 Mattress here.
Purple — Get up to $800 in savings when you buy a mattress and an adjustable base set. On their own, the Purple NewDay, Purple, and Purple Plus mattresses are each over $100 off. Read our full review of their Hybrid Premier 3 mattress here.
Helix — Use code JULY25 to get 25 percent off sitewide and get two free pillows with any mattress. Read our review of the Helix Midnight LUXE mattress here.
Birch — Use code FOJ25 to get 25 percent off sitewide (plus two free Eco-Rest pillows with any mattress purchase). Check out our review of their Luxe Natural mattress here.
Stearns & Foster — Take $400 off their Lux Estate, Lux Hybrid, and Reserve mattresses. This is the brand that made our home director switch back to a spring mattress.
Zinus — Take 20 percent off all full-priced items with the code JULY20. Their Green Tea mattress was our editors’ pick for Best Budget-Friendly Mattress, so definitely give that one a look!
Sleep Number — Get as much as $1,200 off their adjustable and sleep-improving mattresses. Plus, take 20 percent off temperature-regulating bedding and take up to 30 percent off pillows. Learn what makes their mattresses so smart here.
Awara — Save $400 on their eco-friendly hybrid mattresses, and get a full year to test it and return for free at any time during that window. Read our review of their Natural Hybrid Mattress here.
Eight Sleep — Save up to $150 on the Pod Mattress and $75 on a mattress cover. Read our review of their original Pod Pro here.
Beautyrest — Take $900 off mattresses and adjustable bases. By the way, did you know they make amazingly comfortable pet beds?
Naturepedic — Use code JULY4 to get 15 percent off any mattress purchase and receive two free pillows. Our editors are big fans of their organic mattress protectors.
PlushBeds — Save up to $1,250 on mattresses, plus get up to 25 percent off all toppers, pillows, and bedding. And did you know their Natural Bliss mattress made our list for Best Vegan Mattress?
Layla Sleep — Take $150 off their memory foam mattress and take $200 off their hybrid mattress, in addition to getting two free pillows, a free blanket, and a free mattress protector with your purchase. Be sure to check out our reviews of their double-sided memory foam mattress and down alternative comforter.
Serta — Enjoy up to $700 off their iComfortECO and Arctic mattresses and select adjustable bases. Save an additional 10 percent on Serta’s Mattress-in-a-Box deals, too.
Sealy — You can save up to $300 on select mattresses. From now until June 29 you can get two adjustable pillows for $69, and starting June 30, you can buy one adjustable pillow and get one free.
Cocoon by Sealy — Save 35 percent on all mattresses and get a free set of pillows and bed sheets with any mattress purchase.
Mattress Firm — Use code ELEVATE to receive a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase over $899. Their wide selection of Tempur-Pedic, Beautyrest, Sealy, and Serta mattresses is unbeatable.
Raymour & Flanigan — Their top deals include $500 off the Beautyrest Black mattress, 33 percent off Nectar mattresses, up to $500 off select Purple mattresses, up to 20 percent off Casper mattresses, up to 25 percent off Birch mattresses, and a lot more.
Puffy — Use code PUFFYLUXURY to save up to $1,350 on your mattress purchase.
Leesa — Score up to $700 off select mattresses and receive a free mattress protector (worth $109) with your purchase. See why they made our list of best mattresses for kids.
Nectar — With Nectar’s 4th of July sale you can take 33 percent off everything in their store. Their mattresses start at just $359.
Amerisleep — Use code AS450 to save $450 off any mattress. Additionally, you can save 30 percent on adjustable bed bundles and 40 percent on upholstered bed frames (with a mattress purchase). Use code USA20 to get 20 percent off pillows, mattress toppers, and bamboo sheets, too.
DreamCloud — Enjoy a whopping 40 percent off all of their dreamy, cloud-like mattresses.
Vaya — Use code VAYA300 to get $300 off any mattress. You can also use code USA15 to take 15 percent off their platform beds. Their mattresses offer a cool and supportive night’s sleep.
My Green Mattress — Use code FREEDOM to save up to $300 on organic mattresses plus get 15 percent off bedding and bases.
Happsy — Enjoy 15 percent off sitewide and use code JULY4 to get a free pillow with any mattress purchase. Their mattresses are made with organic cotton filling, pocketed springs, organic latex, and organic wool batting.
Emma — Save up to 60 percent off their super supportive mattresses. Use code ATEMMA to get an additional 5 percent off all purchases, too! Our executive lifestyle director Charli found Emma’s mattresses to be incredibly comfortable.
SweetNight — Enjoy up to 60 percent off all of their mattresses and save 40 percent on their Prime 4-in-1 flippable mattress. Plus, use code ATSWEETNIGHT to save an extra 5 percent. Read our review of their pillow here.
Charles P. Rogers — Take up to 70 percent off these top-rated mattresses and decorative beds. Your total savings amount could be hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars.
Ashley — Save up to $1,000 on select mattresses. Tempur-Pedic’s new Breeze mattresses are $500 off and Purple’s Luxe mattresses are also $500 off.
Siena — Take $300 off their memory foam mattress, and for $99 more you can add an accessory set — consisting of two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector — that’s valued at $499.