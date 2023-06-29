10 Epic Outdoor Furniture Deals from West Elm, Outer, and More

Newsletters
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Jacqueline Marque

The Fourth of July is here, so you know what that means: You’ll be spending nearly as much (if not more) time outside as you will inside. Whether you’re already the host of your group or you want to be, getting your backyard into even better shape is essential for all those warm-weather gatherings.

There are probably a few things on your checklist: You may need more seating, or maybe, you want to make your space a little more visually appealing and cohesive. Regardless of your needs, now is the time to tick the box on that upgrade you’ve been meaning to make with how many amazing Fourth of July sales are going on right now. Some of our favorite retailers are offering staggering discounts on their outdoor furniture — but as is the nature of holiday sales, these great markdowns won’t last long. Check out these 10 deals you need to take advantage of stat!

1 / 10
JOIVI 3 Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Bistro Set
Amazon
$169.99
was $249.98

You can’t go wrong with rattan when it comes to outdoor furniture — it looks light, fresh, and so stylish, especially in the spring and summer. This set from Amazon is perfect for a small area, whether that be a small front porch or balcony, and the deep cushioned seat allows for maximum comfort.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Berthony 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
$379.99
was $479.99

Being short on seating when doing some outdoor hosting is always a nightmare, but with this classic-looking set from Wayfair, you’ll have more than enough space for everyone — it comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table. You can’t beat all of that for such a bargain price!

Buy Now
3 / 10
Clemente Rattan Armchair
Anthropologie
$160.80
was $268.00

Can you tell we love rattan over here at Apartment Therapy? But really, it’s so versatile and durable, and we’d just as likely put this gorgeous chair inside as we would outside. With the white, floral-textured backing and details, it’ll brighten up your patio instantly.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor 12" Iron Side Table, Dark Blue
Amazon
$31.99
was $57.99

You can never have too many surface areas for setting drinks down, and this iron side table gets that job done while adding a pop of visual interest. Plus, its metal construction ensures that it’ll withstand whatever the weather throws at it.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Sherwood Outdoor Club Chairs (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home - Teak Finish+White
Overstock
$362.20
was $414.49

These deep, low-to-the-ground chairs really are as comfy as they look, according to dozens of 5-star reviews. “I live by the river and it is very moist but these cushions are weathering the climate,” one said. “The fabric is great and easy to clean.” You can even put them directly next to each other to make a loveseat!

Buy Now
6 / 10
Haymont 3-Piece Steel Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set
Home Depot
$239.00
was $599.00

If you’re on the hunt for an outdoor furniture set that’s a little less bulky, a bistro set is exactly what you need. Each of the pieces are balcony height but would look just as great by the pool, garden, or patio. The intricate, woven design on the chair back gives the set an upscale look for a stellar price.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Woven Teak Stool
Terrain
$86.97
was $198.00

An outdoor stool is the easiest extra seating option out there — it’s easy to transport, and it can even double as a tiny table or footrest. So Terrain’s woven-top, wooden stool is just as functional as it is eye-catchingly rustic.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Chatham FSC Mahogany Stackable Outdoor Dining & Armchairs
Pottery Barn
$200.00
was $399.00

You can never have too many outdoor chairs, in our opinion. Whether you’re looking to complete your dining table with some seating or just want some extra ones for guests, these mahogany, space-saving chairs can stack on top of each other, which makes them just that much better — they’re easy to store or tuck away when not in use.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Portside Outdoor Rectangle Coffee Table (50.5"), Reef
West Elm
$336.75
was $449.00

We love West Elm’s sleek coastal Portside collection, but you don’t have to live by the water to add this coffee table to your outdoor furniture collection. The rectangular legs and weathered finish make it way more interesting than many other plain outdoor tables on the market.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Teak & Aluminum Outdoor Dining Table & 6 Director's Chairs
Outer
$4020.00
was $6700.00

This set, though pricey, is built to last, so it’s a worthwhile investment. You don’t have to worry about the wear and tear of the weather because it consists of teak and powder-coated aluminum alloy and it has a brand-exclusive “OuterShell” layer. And the director's chairs fold and store very easily, which is a nice bonus.

Buy Now
 

