All the Best Fourth of July Sofa Deals to Snag ASAP
This is the time of year when you fluff up your sofa‘s cushions, vacuum the crevices, and shake off any dust that you may have missed during spring cleaning. Your sofa check-in is also an opportunity to ask yourself how comfortable your couch is actually making you, and whether it might be time for an upgrade. If you find yourself sinking way into the cushions and not feeling supported, it’s probably time.
Thankfully you can get a great deal on a new sofa during the Fourth of July holiday week and weekend. Major retailers such as Wayfair, Overstock, and Amazon, as well as designer-inspired brands such as West Elm, Albany Park, and Allmodern all have sales going on right now, so you can update your sofa situation without overpaying. Check out our list of the best Fourth of July sofa deals below, and for more shopping inspiration check out our roundups of the best mattress deals and home and kitchen deals. Happy shopping!
Top Sofa Deals
Wayfair — Enjoy up to 60 percent off sofas, loveseats, sectionals, armchairs, and ottomans. And check out some of our favorite Wayfair sofas to help you narrow down your selection.
Amazon — Find sofas starting at $150 and sectionals starting at just over $200, as well as loveseats, convertible sectionals, and cushion support systems. Take advantage of some of their best early Prime Day deals, too.
Walmart — With small-space-friendly sofas starting at $180 and full-size sectionals starting at $260, you’ll easily find the right sofa for your space here (including this TikTok-famous 3-in-1 ottoman recliner). Check out all our top picks from their sale here.
West Elm — Check out their Fourth of July sale section to get deals up to 60 percent off sofas, sectionals, and ottomans. Use our West Elm sofa guide to help you shop, and see our editors’ favorite West Elm July 4th deals here.
Anthropologie — Save as much as 40 percent on a big selection of eye-catching sofas and living room furniture that will add major style points to your space. Check out our top picks from the sale here.
Macy’s — Use code FOURTH to save an extra 20 percent off your purchase, and enjoy savings up to 70 percent on sofas, sectionals, loveseats, and ottomans. See our top picks from the sale here.
Pottery Barn — You can save up to 50 percent on sofas and living room furniture at their Fourth of July warehouse sale. See our favorite Pottery Barn sofas here and check out all our top picks from their sale here.
Overstock — Get up to 46 percent off sofas across a variety of styles, sizes, and materials. And check out some of our editors’ favorite Overstock sofas for a little shopping inspiration.
Albany Park — Take up to 25 percent off all of their super stylish and comfortable sofas and sectionals. Check out our review of their Kova sofa and see all our top picks from their sale here.
Edloe Finch — Enjoy 25 percent off their select best-selling sofas, chairs, and other seating options.
Burrow — Take advantage of savings of up to 30 percent off living room seating solutions, and be sure to check out our thorough review of all of Burrow’s sofas and armchairs to see why we love this brand so much.
The Home Depot — Some of their seating options are on sale for as much as 70 percent off, so you can save hundreds on high-quality and versatile sofas. See all our top picks from their sale here.
Ashley — Save hundreds on both indoor and outdoor sofas, and check out our favorite Ashley sofas. You can also get up to $1,000 off select home items in their Stars and Stripes sale.
Joss & Main — Take up to 60 percent off their big clearance selection of home decor pieces — such as mirrors and lighting — as well as sofas, seats, tables, and more. Check out our absolutely favorite Joss & Main sofas here.
AllModern — Grab deals up to 60 percent off vases, planters, lights, and lots more home decor pieces in their clearance section. Check out our favorite AllModern sofas for more shopping inspiration.
Castlery — Head to their July 4th sale to get up to 30 percent off select furniture items. Read our review of one of their comfy sofas to see why we love this brand so much.
Raymour & Flanigan — Upgrade your living room with sofas and sectionals that are up to 35 percent off from this trusted retailer. Check out our top sale picks here, then read our editor-tested guide to Raymour & Flanigan’s sofas.
Article — Get up to 40 percent off minimalist, modern, and classic seating options for your living room.
Allform — Use code JULY20 to get 20 percent off all purchases, plus, free delivery! Read our review of their corner sectional here.
Apt2B — Their clearance section has huge furniture deals — like up to 50 percent off sofas, armchairs, sectionals, and ottomans.
Outer — Take up to 30 percent off all of their amazing outdoor furniture, as well as 15 percent off other outdoor accessories. Check out their top sale picks here and read our review of their outdoor blanket here.
Arhaus — Snag deals up to 45 percent off this incredibly chic and modern indoor and outdoor furniture. Learn why their Beale sofa made our list of best kid- and pet-friendly sofas.
Lovesac — Save up to 25 percent on these innovative and super comfortable bean bag-type seating options. Check out our review of their Citysac lounge chair here.
Kardiel — Use code LUXE30 to save an extra 30 percent off your order. Read our review of their Newport sofa here.
Grandin Road — Enjoy up to 75 percent off sitewide, and be sure to check out our favorite sofa picks for a little shopping inspiration.
OKA — Shop their summer sale to get up to 75 percent off cool, comfy sofas and a wide selection of outdoor seating. See some of our editors’ favorite OKA pieces here, too.
Target — Surprise yourself with deals on sofas, sectionals, and comfy armchairs from Target. With a wide range of high-end and budget-friendly options, you’ll definitely find the perfect piece for your home.
Pottery Barn Teen — Enjoy deals up to 70 percent off with these sofas, bean bags, and lounge chairs that look so cool, we recommend them for people of all ages.
Houzz — Get big discounts of up to 70 percent off sofas and sectionals in a variety of finishing options. From cotton blends and polyester to leather, faux leather, and velvet, you’ll find your perfect seating solution here.
Design Within Reach — Save 15 percent on both indoor and outdoor furniture, including sofas, sectionals, and armchairs.
Scout & Nimble — Get up to 20 percent off select sectionals, sofas, and armchairs.
Birch Lane — Use code FIREWORK to save an extra 20 percent on their best-selling sofas and sectionals (meaning you get up to 60 percent in savings in total).
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams — Enjoy savings of 35 percent on all orders of $4,000 or more, and enjoy savings of 30 percent on all orders of $3,999 or less. It’s rare to find deals this big on designer furniture, so check them out ASAP.
Valyou — Use code JULY to unlock their “buy one, get one 30 percent off” deal. Additionally, many of their extremely high-quality, minimalist sofas are marked down by several hundreds of dollars.
Soho Home — Save 38 percent on their washed linen flax sofa, which has a wooden cane frame that’s effortlessly chic.
EQ3 — Enjoy 20 percent off select sofas, sectionals, chairs, and ottomans. This is the place where sleek style meets super high-quality construction.
2Modern — Take as much as 30 percent off their designer collection of sofas, recliners, and loveseats. If you want furniture that’s colorful and fun, you’ll want to shop here.
Slumberland — Use code 23USA to get $25 off purchases of $99 or more. You can also save up to 60 percent on their high-quality furniture (and get free shipping).
Neighbor — Use code JULYFOURTH2023 to save 15 percent sitewide. Their selection of modern outdoor furniture is just what your patio, backyard, rooftop, or balcony needs for the summer.
The Inside — Use code JULY2023 to save 15 percent on orders under $499 and save 20 percent on orders over $499. They have lots of modern furniture finds to spruce up your living room.