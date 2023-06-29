All the Best Fourth of July Sofa Deals to Snag ASAP

Thankfully you can get a great deal on a new sofa during the Fourth of July holiday week and weekend. Major retailers such as Wayfair, Overstock, and Amazon, as well as designer-inspired brands such as West Elm, Albany Park, and Allmodern all have sales going on right now, so you can update your sofa situation without overpaying. Check out our list of the best Fourth of July sofa deals below, and for more shopping inspiration check out our roundups of the best mattress deals and home and kitchen deals. Happy shopping!