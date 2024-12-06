Aldi Just Brought Back This Retro Favorite Find for Only $5 (Run, Don’t Walk!)

As far as indoor greenery is concerned, the reigning queen of December is without a doubt the Christmas tree. Close behind is the poinsettia, with its striking red foliage. But there’s one old-school favorite that’s worth a second look: the Christmas cactus, which boasts beautiful blooms this time of year (a rarity among houseplants!). If you want to add one of these stunners to your home, now’s the time to hit up your local Aldi, where you can get a 5-inch potted Christmas cactus for just $4.99 (although prices can vary by location).