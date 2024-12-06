Aldi Just Brought Back This Retro Favorite Find for Only $5 (Run, Don’t Walk!)
As far as indoor greenery is concerned, the reigning queen of December is without a doubt the Christmas tree. Close behind is the poinsettia, with its striking red foliage. But there’s one old-school favorite that’s worth a second look: the Christmas cactus, which boasts beautiful blooms this time of year (a rarity among houseplants!). If you want to add one of these stunners to your home, now’s the time to hit up your local Aldi, where you can get a 5-inch potted Christmas cactus for just $4.99 (although prices can vary by location).
You might have seen Thanksgiving cactuses in-store a couple of weeks ago at the same price — but like most of Aldi’s offerings, these were only available for a short time and were quick to sell out. So if you missed your shot back then, now’s the time to jump on this deal! You’d be hard-pressed to find Christmas cactuses for a lower price anywhere else.
Like Thanksgiving cactuses, Christmas cactuses have thick, succulent leaves with a segmented appearance. These hardy houseplants can survive for years with proper care and are easy to propagate, too, so you can give tiny Christmas cactuses away to friends. It’s no wonder that they’ve been prized by houseplant-lovers for decades!
While the prices for these Christmas cactuses vary by location, they’re commonly priced at $4.99 for a 5-inch pot. (Here’s a sneak peek from TikTok user @tams.time that shows off the $4.99 price tag.) At that price, you could grab one for yourself plus a few to use as affordable gifts for friends and coworkers. Give them now and they’ll be able to enjoy the colorful blooms for as long as possible!
If you don’t have an Aldi near you, or your local store is sold out, you can find similar sizes online.
Once you’ve got your hands on a gorgeous Christmas cactus, give it an equally beautiful home with one of these easy DIY planter ideas that look way more expensive than they are. Then, take a look at 100 favorite houseplant display ideas to get inspiration on how to show off your new find.