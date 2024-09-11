Newsletters

The $5 Aldi Fridge Organizing Gem You’ll Want to Use All Over the Kitchen

Stephanie Nguyen
Stephanie Nguyen, Senior Editor of Cleaning & Organizing at Apartment Therapy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Chandler, AZ. - Aug 01 2024: Aldi is the common company brand name of two German multinational family-owned discount supermarket chains operating over 12,000 stores in 18 countries, including the U.S.
See More Images
Credit: Around the World Photos/Shutterstock

Refrigerators can go through a lot in a week. They’re opened daily and get constantly rearranged after weekly grocery runs and trash days. That’s why establishing a decluttering strategy and incorporating organization products are key ingredients in keeping a well-maintained and tidy fridge. For anyone looking to add more tools to their fridge, you’re in luck — Aldi is offering amazing fridge organizers for just $4.99. It’s such a good deal, you’ll want to buy them all up.

Right now, Aldi is selling fridge and beverage organizers, including a can organizer, beverage mat, and beverage dispenser, for just $4.99 apiece. That means you can buy one of each for under $20. It’s a total bargain in my book.

Crofton Fridge & Beverage Organizer
$4.99
Aldi
Buy Now

I personally love the can organizer, which can hold up to nine cans in total. The multilevel, angled shelves allow cans to roll to the front for easy access. The clear material is great, too, as you can see exactly what drink (soda, sparkling water, and more!) is next in the lineup if you like to keep a variety.

It’s perfect to use on any shelf on your fridge or you can even place it in the cabinets, pantry, on a bar cart, or next to a beverage center if you have one. This allows you to keep all your drinks neatly organized and together in one place.

Simple Houseware 2-Pack Front-Loading Beverage Soda Can Organizer Dispenser
$15.87
Amazon
Buy Now

If you can’t find this amazing organizer in store or don’t live near an Aldi, you’re in luck! Amazon carries a similar selection of can organizers, sold in two packs and costing $16.

Want more Aldi organizing gems? Check out this $10 storage box, $13 “use everywhere” tray, and another fridge must-have that’s only $4.

