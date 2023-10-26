Grab Aldi’s $10 Exotic Plants While You Can

Green thumb or not, the three plants in this assortment are ideal for a beginner or experienced plant parent. Plus, they can be thoughtful housewarming gifts for a loved one. The Dwarf umbrella tree, also known as Heptapleurum arboricola, is a tropical houseplant that received its name for its drooping leaves. But beware — this plant is toxic to dogs and cats. At first glance, the Ficus bonsai and money tree both have twisting trunks, but they have more similarities regarding care. Both plants do well indoors and require indirect sunlight, but the money tree requires frequent watering habits compared to the bonsai.